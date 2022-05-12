The mayor of Colorado Springs and several doctors have come out against the fentanyl bill passed by the legislature late Wednesday night, albeit for diametrically opposed reasons.
For his part, Mayor John Suthers said the bill didn't do enough to punish possession of fentanyl. While the bill tightens penalties for possessing small amounts of any substance containing fentanyl, it does not automatically make it a felony to possess any amount of it.
El Paso County's district attorney also said Gov. Jared Polis should "consider all options before signing this bill, including a veto and call for a special session." Colorado's attorney general viewed the work as incomplete but nonetheless a significant improvement from the status quo.
But physicians and a leading harm reduction advocate argued that the bill goes too far in punishing drug possession. They warned that more users will be arrested because of their own addictions and that those criminal penalties will only lead to more harm.
"Colorado is doubling down on the worst parts of the drug war, which are criminalization and incarceration," said Lisa Raville, who runs Denver's Harm Reduction Action Center and has been a steady opponent of the bill.
Suthers urged Polis to veto the legislation and tackle the opioid crisis in a special session.
“The bill that the Colorado legislature passed is wholly inadequate to address this critical problem that is resulting in the death of far too many Coloradans,” Suthers said in a statement. “In placing upon prosecutors the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew the substance they possessed was fentanyl, the legislature, in almost every instance, is protecting the defendant from felony prosecution."
When the bill first entered the Senate earlier this month, it required that people knew or should've known they possessed fentanyl in order to face a felony charge. But the Senate stripped that language, and in a Wednesday night compromise, lawmakers inserted language that, according to lawmakers who proposed and inserted it, requires defendants to convince a judge or jury that they didn't know they possessed fentanyl. If they're successful, then they would face a misdemeanor penalty, rather than a felony.
While much of the criminal penalty portion of the bill was contentious, that nuance was perhaps the most difficult to work around. Fentanyl - a cheap, synthetic drug that's largely replaced heroin as the dominant opioid on the street - has saturated the drug market and is mixed in to a broad array of substances, often without the knowledge of users. Some lawmakers and advocates argued that a blanket felony charge for possessing any amount of the drug would ensnare a wide swath of drug users and effectively reshape the state's drug laws.
Suthers added: "The Democrat majorities in the legislature have thus far shown themselves wholly incapable of adequately dealing with this public health crisis. I hope the governor will attempt to rectify the situation and I hope the voters of Colorado recognize this as the failure of leadership that it is.”
Polis responded to Suthers' statement during a Thursday news conference on the 2022 session.
"You obviously can't make everybody happy on every bill," the governor said.
The bill is a big step forward, Polis continued, with additional criminal penalties for dealers as well as the tools to deal with addiction. That said, Polis said he was open to doing more, even on some of the suggestions Suthers made.
"But this bill is an enormous step forward and we need it now to save lives," he added.
Michael Hancock, Denver's mayor, also eyed the legislation with skepticism and effectively traced the sharp rise in overdose deaths to a 2019 law that reduced the charges for possession of up to 4 grams of schedule II drugs, which includes fentanyl, from a level four drug felony to a level one drug misdemeanor.
“Following passage of the 2019 law we saw a sharp spike in overdose deaths and drug-related crime, and that is why we called for corrections, particularly around felony possession," Hancock said in a statement. "The goals of effective law enforcement should be to get dangerous people off the street, punish drug dealers and get those suffering from addiction into treatment. Whether the new legislation will have a positive impact to secure these goals remains to be seen, but we are hopeful it will, and if additional changes to the law are needed, we will push for them in the next legislative session.”
The mayor called fentanyl a "deadly poison that is killing people in our community."
In a statement, Michael Allen, the district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, described the legislation as "rushed and flailing." The measure, he said, will "prove to be inadequate to address the impact fentanyl is having across Colorado, and here in the Pikes Peak Region."
While giving a nod to the bill's provisions on treatment and education, Allen said the bill "fails miserably" on the enforcement front and offered four reasons for his assessment:
- A drug dealer who kills someone with fentanyl will be "immune from prosecution if the dealer calls the police and cooperates with the investigation"
- A drug dealer convicted of killing someone with less than 4 grams will be eligible for probation
- The bill provides "protection to low-level drug dealers and users who claim they did not know they were in possession of fentanyl"
- Possessing 1-4 grams of fentanyl will "now be harder to prosecute than any other illicit drug, despite fentanyl being the deadliest drug on our streets today"
"The Democrat majorities in the legislature failed to listen to those who are trusted to uphold public safety and ignored pleas from victims of this deadly drug. This effort ultimately provides protections to the fentanyl drug dealers who are killing our loved ones, neighbors, and friends," Allen said.
Also in a statement, Attorney General Phil Weiser called the bill an important step to combatting the crisis, although he added that it doesn’t include “everything I would have liked to see.”
“But it makes significant improvements on the harm reduction, public awareness, addiction treatment, and criminal justice fronts,” he said. “The opioid crisis demands ongoing vigilance and focus as we confront this next chapter, and I look forward to working with the addiction treatment, harm reduction, and law enforcement communities to address the challenges ahead.”
Legislators, who for months disagreed on a strategy to confront the state's spiraling fentanyl crisis, finally settled on a compromise and approved this year's most contentious legislation Wednesday night. To escape the gridlock, the House and Senate appointed a conference committee, which came up with compromise language to close the divide between the chambers' competing solutions.
The House and Senate then gave the compromise their final approval, sending the measure to Polis, who praised the measure and is expected to sign it.
In addition to the compromise giving defendants the ability to argue they were ignorant of what they possessed at trial, the deal also eliminates a three-year automatic repeal of the felony charges for simple possession of 1 to 4 grams of fentanyl, one of the many sticking points.
The last-minute action avoided the possibility of the fentanyl bill dying, which may have necessitated a special session to hammer out an agreement and pass the legislation.
House Bill 22-1326 is Colorado's sweeping response to fatal overdoses, which surged nationwide over the past several years, as fentanyl, which is stronger than heroin and lethal in small doses, became an increasingly dominant presence in the illicit drug market. In Colorado, more than 900 people died after ingesting the drug in 2021, according to state data.
Broadly speaking, the bill tightens penalties for people convicted of distributing fentanyl, particularly when the drug use results in death; emphasizes a key treatment option in jails and support for people recently released from incarceration; and funds a statewide education program. It would also set aside more than $20 million to buy more Naloxone and fentanyl test strips, among other provisions.
Various physicians were also critical of the bill, albeit for far different reasons than Suthers and Hancock. Many had testified against the bill's tightened criminal penalties and against any change to simple possession laws, warning that it would lead to the incarceration of users addicted to fentanyl.
Sarah Axelrath, a Denver addiction medicine doctor, tweeted Wednesday that she was "profoundly disappointed" with the bill and that Democrats in the House and Senate "ignored" experts.
"I have to go to work tomorrow and explain to my patients what this bill will mean for them," she wrote. "Incarceration. Homelessness. Death. I am dreading the looks of fear and horror on their faces when I explain to them the consequences they will be subjected to for their addiction."
Josh Barocas, another physician who testified against the bill, also tweeted that he was disappointed and said that lawmakers had worsened the lives of people struggling with substance use.
Ramnik Dhaliwal, an emergency medicine physician and the president of the Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told the Gazette that his organization is "excited about the emphasis on treatment placed in the bill and the fact that this bill will make Naloxone dispensing from hospitals easier and more sustainable."
"We are however somewhat concerned about the language criminalizing drug use as it may adversely affect patients with addiction, a proven medical disease," he added.
Raville, the harm reduction expert in Denver, said the crisis should be "met with a public health response," and "not criminalization and incarceration."
Editor's note: This story has been updated with a revised statement from Mayor John Suthers' office.
Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.
