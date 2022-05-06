The Senate Friday, on bipartisan lines, approved a sweeping measure that seeks to confront Colorado's fentanyl crisis by making it a felony to possess 1 gram of an illicit substance that contains the deadly drug.

The full Senate approved House Bill 1326 on a 24-8 vote, a day after the chamber decided that prosecutors shouldn't have to prove users knowingly possessed the drug in order to charge them with a felony offense. The vote included "no" votes from three Democrats and five Republicans, and three excused.

The revision is the most significant and far-reaching change to come out of the Senate's work on the legislature's response to overdoses, which surged nationwide over the past several years, as fentanyl, which is stronger than heroin and lethal in small doses, became an increasingly dominant presence in the illicit drug market. In Colorado, more than 800 people died after ingesting fentanyl in 2021, according to state data.

Senators yesterday rejected the push to make it a felony to possess any amount of the drug, a law enforcement priority. Instead, they kept the felony threshold in the bill at 1 gram, up from 4 grams in current statutes. They also shot down efforts to tighten penalties for repeat offenders and to set sentencing requirements for dealers whose wares lead to someone's death.

On Friday, co-sponsor Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, noted the nine-hour debate and what was left to say about the bill. Fentanyl is such as deadly drug, with so many dying from the poison, and something has to be done.

"We're at a turning point...we have a chance to get it right," he said, adding the bill was improved during Thursday's debate.

Tearing up, Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, said she has been working on the issue of opioid addiction for seven years. Like so many families, she said, it was because of her personal experience — her mom's addiction — with the epidemic. That work has largely been to address the state's policy failures on prescription drugs and lack of access to care, she said.

Opioid addiction cost her and her brother their childhood, she said, sobbing, adding that they thought their mom was choosing drugs over her children.

After overdosing three times in one day, Pettersen obtained a court order to get her mom into inpatient treatment, and it was there she finally was able to break the addiction. She's been clean for almost five years now.

Pettersen said she talked to her mom Friday morning, to make Mother's Day plans. "I think often about how lucky I am and how many families don't have that same opportunity."

There are 450 people on wait lists for treatment, Pettersen said, most of them addicted to fentanyl in a state ranked second in the nation for lack of access to treatment.

That also includes the ability to plead down for less than 1 gram being put in the criminal justice system will create harm, stigmatizing and isolating those dealing with addiction, she said.

Pettersen also thanked the families who have suffered losses and advocated for the changes made in the bill. Cooke and Pettersen then read off the names of some of the families who lost loved ones to fentanyl, stating they were poisoned.

Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs, told the Senate that the amendment removing the "known or should have known" language moved him from opposition to support.

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, noted some in the House will want a conference committee to strike the Senate amendment on "knowing." others in the House will likely support the Senate change.

"This is doing the best we can on addressing this horrific problem," he said.

Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, spoke one last time on lowering the felony charge for possession to zero grams, which he said would move him from a "no" to a "yes.

Lundeen cited a Colorado Politics story from a former drug dealer from Thursday who also advocated for that change. But he thanked the sponsors for the "incredibly heavy policy lift," which he said is harder to bear when there are personal experiences that bring emotional weight to the challenge. He called the effort "almost spiritual."

Allowing possession under one gram is still a problem, said Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton. One pill, half a pill, can kill, she said, noting that on that issue, "the bill is working around the edges."

Without it, law enforcement says, there's no incentive for defendants to agree to treatment or to help get drug dealers off the street, she added. The bill falls short of protecting communities, she said.

Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, countered that not everyone who lost a loved one to fentanyl agreed that felonization was the answer, and that law enforcement couldn't even make a phone call to investigate the deaths of those lost to fentanyl. She attributed that lack of attention to stigma.

This bill will increase the stigma and shame, Gonzales said, because of the Senate amendment on "knowing." The bill will make it more difficult for people to come forward to obtain Naloxone or testing strips, she claimed.

Gonzales said all share the goal of saving lives, but increasing stigma is not the way to proceed, and then asked for a "no" vote on the bill.

"This will save many lives," countered Pettersen, and asked for a "yes" vote for the families.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.