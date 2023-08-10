Recent remarks by Gov. Jared Polis that Democrats believe abortion is "bad" and should be minimized, and his implication that parents should find a "solution" if they need more preschool hours than what the state offers, have irked his Democratic allies in Colorado.
In response to the criticism, the governor defended his comments, saying society needs to find ways to reduce unwanted pregnancies.
Abortion has become the most divisive issue separating progressives and conservatives. The Democratic orthodoxy is to view abortion as health care and to insist that the right to the procedure should be unfettered. Meanwhile, conservative Republicans maintain that any abortion should be illegal.
Polis made the remark on abortion on July 23, when the governor appeared with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on CNN's "State of the Union." The two, who are members of the Western Governors' Association, discussed an initiative on how politicians can work together better.
Polis' comments about abortion came in response to a question from host Dana Bash, who suggested it might be naive for Democrats to call for more respectful debate when Republicans are trying to restrict abortion access or LGBTQ+ rights.
As the nation's first openly gay governor, "how would you disagree better with someone who says your marriage is not legitimate?" Bash asked.
"You start with common ground on something like abortion choice," Polis responded. "Democrats don't believe abortion is good. We believe it's bad. It should be minimized. How do you prevent unwanted pregnancies, to make sure people are empowered with the information they need?"
He added: "There's common ground there to have constructive discussion about how families can be healthier, people can be healthier. It doesn't mean we will agree on a very difficult and challenging issue, but at least we can have a conversation on a better level."
The comment drew criticism from the governor's party mates and their progressive allies, including Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, the sponsor of one of several bills passed in the 2023 session to bolster the rights of individuals to seek abortion or gender-affirming care, which includes social, psychological or medical interventions for transgender individuals, such as hormone therapy and surgical procedures.
"He's a man talking about abortion and has a hard time, like men do, talking about abortion," Titone, Colorado's first elected transgender legislator, told Colorado Politics.
The remarks show the "governor has aspirations above his position and is trying to win people over," she added.
Polis has repeatedly downplayed the notion of running for higher office, although the sentiment that he is eyeing the White House is widespread among Democrats and Republicans alike. His name is perennially mentioned as a presidential contender.
Titone said such remarks are not appreciated by Democrats, including her, "who have been working very hard to advance the things he thinks is bad. Abortion is health care, and he has a hard time saying that. I wish he would understand that it upsets a lot of people when he takes a soft stance to appeal to the other side."
"Whose side are you on here?" she asked.
In a statement, Polis, via his office, said he is "proud" to use "strong, independent voice to speak out on common sense issues that unite us rather than divide us."
"He is staunchly pro-choice but never afraid to speak out about how our state can continue to reduce unwanted pregnancies and ensure that Coloradans have access to affordable birth control," his office said.
Other groups piled on.
In a news release on Thursday, the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights said it is "disappointed to hear the governor of our state, who has signed multiple bills protecting a Coloradan’s right to choose and access abortion care, such as our bill known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), would tell the media that abortion is bad. Coloradans support abortion."
"A majority of Americans believe that abortion should be protected," the group said.
Colorado's abortion law, which Polis signed last year, is among the most permissive in the country. It affirmed in state law the right to choose an abortion or carry a pregnancy to term. Fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses do not have independent rights under the law, and it prohibits state and local public entities from denying or restricting a person's right to use or refuse contraception, or to either continue a pregnancy or have an abortion. The law does not place time limits on abortion.
New Era Colorado, another abortion-rights group, said the governor's comments are confusing.
Natasha Berwick, the group's political director, told Colorado Politics that Polis campaigned on protecting the right to choose.
"Young people elected him because we believed he would champion everyone’s freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. His recent comments confuse us. Has his stance changed? We hope the governor can clarify the intent behind his words," Berwick said. "At New Era Colorado, we believe abortion is safe and good. One in 4 people have had an abortion and everyone knows someone who has had one. No matter the reason, everyone should have the freedom to make decisions about their bodies and their future.”
The governor's praise of Focus on the Family at the inauguration of Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade also drew the ire of Titone.
During the June 6 event, Polis said that Colorado Springs is a city "whose heart is big enough to embrace one of the most successful gay pride events in the state and have Focus on the Family," which he said provides services to people and families of faith.
Focus on the Family is a Christian organization that, among other things, advocates against abortion and for traditional marriage.
Polis, who won his election by 20 points last year, also invited Democrats' disdain following a TV interview in which he talked about the state's pre-kindergarten program.
Former state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, on social media called the governor's appearance on 9News on Wednesday "junior varsity politics."
The TV station had delved into how parents are complaining that they could not get their children into their preferred slots for the state's early childhood education program, and that in order for their children to attend full-day pre-kindergarten, they would have to pay hundreds of dollars to cover the difference between what the state pays for — 15 hours a week — and full-time.
9News' Marshall Zelinger said families thought they qualified for "full-day" preschool.
"Do you you believe they're just seeking child care?" Zelinger asked. "And their debate isn't, ‘Oh man, I missed out on the state funding,’ it's, ‘Oh man, I missed out on free child care?'”
In the interview, Polis responded that families should be asked if they want to pick up their child at 2:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.
"If they say 2:30, then they're in it for the full-day preschool, because they value that academic experience. If they're saying 5 (p.m.), because I work and I can't pick up my kid until 5, they need a child care solution. So, I'm sure it's some of both, and you probably need to pose that question to individuals," Polis said. "But I can assure you as somebody who's reviewed the scientific data and the literature, the biggest academic benefit from preschool is in that 15- to 20-hour range.”
The remarks elicited critical comments on social media.
Sara Chatfield, a political science professor at the University of Denver, said on X that the problem is "they lied to people about how many hours they were getting, and now are shaming them for seeking 'child care' when they just planned around what they were told to expect."
Chatfield added: "I listened to the interview and it 100% felt like shaming parents for the horror of HAVING A JOB (and then expecting the state to follow through on things they were clearly told to expect)."
Salazar called it "a wildly privileged statement to make."
"That’s just as frustrating for those see [early childhood education] as an essential ingredient in the recipe for economic prosperity. Where are people supposed to find help beyond those 18 hours?" added Scott Wasserman of the Bell Policy Center. "Who pays? And what of the providers and professionals who are trying to make this all work?"
But many also agreed with the governor on his implication that, for some, preschool is a substitute for child care.
The governor's office said families are saving thousands of dollars because of the state's preschool program.
"Even while celebrating the launch of free universal half-day preschool, which is saving families over $6,000, he is boldly advocating for more low-cost child care options and expansion of full-day preschool," Polis' office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.