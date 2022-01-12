Legislators will convene at 10 a.m. today at the state Capitol in Denver, where, for the next 120 days, they will hammer out public policy proposals, many of which will seek to confront the big challenges Colorado faces.
Legislative leaders will open the session with speeches likely outlining their vision and what they hope to accomplish for the nearly six million residents that, for the past two years, endured a global pandemic that took the lives of more than 10,000 of their loved ones. Coloradans also face soaring energy bills this winter, the worst inflation rate hike in 40 years and a sense that crime is on the rise.
The state’s policymakers will meet just a few days after a grass fire tore through a thousand homes, forced the evacuation of 35,000 people and claimed at least one life in Boulder County. The ferocity with which the Marshall fire, aided by strong winds and extremely dry conditions, engulfed entire communities came as a shock to many, particularly since the disaster occurred in the dead of winter. It also showed how vulnerable neighborhoods are, especially those located in or near the most prone-to-burn areas of the state.
They will hunker down over the next few months to offer solutions to an array of big problems, including funding for education and behavioral health, stabilizing the state’s retirement system, confronting crime, and providing economic relief.
Legislators will also convene in an election year and a time when the country’s ideological divisions fester.
But amidst these challenges, a sense of optimism also permeates the state.
Colorado’s economy is poised for a rebound, although the threat from COVID-19 lingers, and the state will have plenty of cash – $3.2 billion more compared to the current budget – to spend.
And unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic compelled the 73rd General Assembly to take a five-week hiatus, 2022 might yet resemble a more typical session.
Both Republicans and Democrats earlier outlined their priorities for the year, and while their policy differences are sharp in some areas, common ground exists between the parties, notably in finding ways to offer immediate economic relief to Coloradans.
