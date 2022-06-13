After reviewing the $26.2 billion in federal fund Colorado spent in the 2021 fiscal year, state auditors have uncovered 81 compliance issues and roughly $364,000 in total "questioned costs."
The majority of issues arose out of deficiencies in internal controls, which the Colorado Office of the State Auditor regards as the "least serious level of internal control weakness."
Auditors conducted the review to assess Colorado agencies' compliance in major federal programs, as well as evaluate progress in implementing prior audit recommendations. Overall, the largest expenditures went to unemployment insurance, Medicaid, food stamps, and student aid, according to state auditors.
Notably, state auditors found the following:
- Department of Labor and Employment did not fully implement a previous recommendation that arose of "significant problems" in the agency's compliance with federal unemployment insurance program requirements.
- Department of Health Care Policy and Financing did not have sufficient internal controls to prevent or detect a potential fraud – instances of Social Security numbers tied to more than one state ID. That, auditors said, resulted in $67,235 in "known questioned costs."
- Department of Human Services did not report sub-awards totaling $5.77 million in a federal reporting system for three grant programs auditors looked at. The agency also overstated $63.5 million in COVID-19 Pandemic EBT program spending because of miscommunication, it also misreported $8.7 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant program.
- Department of Local Affairs lacked sufficient internal controls over costs charged to newly-received federal funds, including funds through the Property Owners Preservation Program. Auditors said the agency could not provide support for four of 60 transactions charged to the program, resulting in $5,407 in "questioned costs." The agency also could not provide support for some tenant files reviewed.
$67,000 in Medicaid claims the state paid from December 2020 through June 2021.
