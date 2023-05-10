Today is May 10, 2023 and here is what you need to know:
Gov. Jared Polis and the Democratic leadership of the Colorado House and Senate took something of a victory lap on Tuesday after the legislature wrapped up its 120-day session late Monday night.
But it was a victory lap tempered by the late-session failure of the governor's top priority for 2023 — affordable housing.
Polis' housing proposal, Senate Bill 213, died Monday after all-day negotiations failed to find a compromise between the Senate and House versions. As introduced, the bill sought to impose state mandates and effectively strip local governments of their authority over land use and zoning.
Polis told reporters in a Tuesday news conference that he will continue to work on housing during the rest of the year.
Republicans left the Colorado Capitol last May hopeful of winning more offices and even taking control of the Senate. But they returned in January to an expanded Democratic majority in both chambers instead, finding themselves at the worst legislative disadvantage the party had seen in 85 years.
At the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session defined by Democratic priorities, the minority party is conflicted on what impact its members made.
Leaders of the Senate and House Republican caucuses touted their policy accomplishments during post-session press conferences on Tuesday, but they also lamented a legislative process they feel no longer leaves room for their members.
Along with the next American president, Colorado voters in November 2024 will decide whether to change the state’s system of disciplining its judges, the culmination of a judiciary scandal that began nearly five years ago with revelations of an insider-deal contract.
The Colorado legislature on Monday formally approved the proposed amendment – House Concurrent Resolution 23-1001 – in which the current 56-year-old method of judicial discipline would be shelved for one of greater transparency and accountability.
The body also approved a companion measure, House Bill 23-1019, which sets out in law the procedures by which the new judicial discipline system will work. The bill is moot should voters not pass the amendment.
A third bill, House Bill 23-1205, separately establishes an ombudsperson's office to help anyone with misconduct concerns in the Judicial Department that can range from issues with other employees or judges. The ombudsperson’s function is to help guide victims through the complaint process, should the victim choose to proceed with a formal filing, or be an advocate for the victim and resolution of any matters they bring forth.
Hundreds of immigrants who have been arriving into the metro area since last Thursday are creating such a critical overcrowding problem in Denver's shelters that Mayor Michael Hancock approved an emergency activation late Tuesday afternoon to bring in more resources to handle the crowds.
"We were anticipating an influx due to Title 42, but this came more quickly and aggressively than we thought," said Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Mikayla Ortega.
On Thursday, the United States government will end pandemic-related restrictions on people crossing the border called Title 42, under which immigrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 2.8 million times since March 2020.
Ortega said Hancock's urgent action will give the city a better chance to get reimbursement. Denver has put $15.8 million dollars toward supporting incoming immigrants since Dec. 8, 2022.
Fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff, President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case that lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached.
Biden will travel to Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday to argue that a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.
The White House will use the trip to trumpet what it says is economic progress under the Democratic president — pointing to the number of jobs created during his term and a fresh focus on domestic manufacturing — while warning that an unprecedented debt default would threaten millions of jobs and raise the prospect of a recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.