If there was any doubt that Colorado's 3rd District will be home to the state's most expensive congressional race next year, it's likely been removed after first-quarter fundraising totals posted over the weekend.

Adam Frisch, the leading Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for a third term, outraised the incumbent by nearly $1 million — and hauled in more dough during the three-month period than all the candidates in Colorado's seven other congressional districts combined.

Frisch reported receipts totaling nearly $1.75 million for the quarter, which ended on March 31. The outspoken Boebert, who led Colorado's congressional candidates in quarterly fundraising through most of the last election cycle, raised just over $763,000 during the period.

Frisch announced his total earlier this month. It's more than twice as much as any congressional challenger has raised in Colorado in a single quarter in an off year.

Boebert narrowly won reelection last year in what turned out to be the closest congressional race in the country. After a recount — mandatory under state law because the initial results were so close — she prevailed by just 546 votes in the Republican-leaning district, which covers most of the Western Slope and Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

A federal judge on Saturday issued a narrow order blocking enforcement of a newly-enacted Colorado law that cracks down on treatments to purportedly reverse medication-induced abortions.

On April 14, Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 190 as part of a package of measures bolstering reproductive rights in the state. SB 190 subjects licensed medical providers to professional discipline if they prescribe or administer treatments to reverse a patient's medication abortion.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has concluded the treatments are "not based on science and do not meet clinical standards."

However, just after midnight on April 15, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico signed a temporary restraining order at the request of faith-based clinic Bella Health and Wellness. Domenico, a Donald Trump appointee, rejected Bella Health's goal of blocking enforcement of SB 190 categorically. Instead, his order will only prevent the state from enforcing the law against Bella Health for 14 days as the case unfolds.

The Colorado House approved a bill on Monday to stop charging children under 13 with most crimes, advancing it to the Senate for consideration.

Currently, the minimum age for criminal prosecution in Colorado is 10. House Bill 1249 would raise the age to 13, except when a child is suspected of committing homicide. This would remove children aged 10, 11 and 12 from the jurisdiction of juvenile, municipal and county courts.

Instead of entering the criminal justice system, children under 13 who commit crimes would be referred to local collaborative management programs to get resources, such as therapy or family counseling. Victims of crimes committed by kids aged 10 to 12 could still access victim services and compensation, as the bill would remove the requirement for a police report to be filed.

The House voted, 40-25, to advance the bill to the Senate. The vote was mostly split along party lines, with all but one Republican opposing the bill and all but seven Democrats supporting it.

On a Saturday morning in Aurora, more than a dozen audience members — mostly people of color — received a crash course in how to interact with police without compromising any constitutional protections.

The overarching message: You have the right to remain silent, and you should use it.

"The idea of talking yourself out of something is a fraud," said Adams County Magistrate Phelicia Kossie-Tonje. "Sometimes, you have to just invoke your rights because one, the Constitution doesn't say these rights only apply if you're guilty. And by the time you find out they're a ‘bad cop’, it’s too late."

Hannah Seigel Proff, a defense lawyer in private practice, echoed the notion that police are trained to elicit information in a variety of ways, and the safest route to avoid an unreasonable search or a false confession is to invoke the rights granted to everyone.

"It seems awkward. Small talk with most people is a nice thing," she said. "But with a cop, our recommendation is you don’t engage in it because it's a slippery slope."

In 2008, Seigel Proff co-founded Learn Your Rights in the Community (LYRIC), which educates children and adults about the Fourth Amendment (searches and seizures), Fifth Amendment (right to remain silent) and Sixth Amendment (right to counsel). Seigel Proff and Kossie-Tonje are both former public defenders, and they emphasized to attendees at Bethlehem Temple Family Worship Center that there is nothing "anti-police" about their message.

Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

The scheduled trial start comes after a one-day delay granted by the judge overseeing the case, a reprieve that gave the sides time to see if they could work out a settlement.

Jury selection and opening statements had been scheduled for Monday in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit. The Denver-based company aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis gave no explanation for the brief delay. But he suggested the companies try to mediate their dispute, according to a person close to Fox who was not authorized to speak publicly about the lawsuit's status and spoke on the condition of anonymity.