Today is March 20, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

The way one former staffer put it, it was an opportunity to work for a young, charismatic rising star in Denver and state politics.

So, the former staffer jumped on the opportunity to join the office of state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver.

"She makes you feel like you're part of something bigger," the former staffer said.

But that idealism turned into an excuse for how the office is run, said the former staffer, who described a work culture that's stressful, demanding and demeaning, an account some of those who have worked as aides, interns or fellows for Herod affirmed in conversations with Colorado Politics.

Several said the work, intended to give staffers a background in policy and process and how to work with constituents or lobbyists, instead made them feel like servants, handling aspects of Herod's personal life that they felt were inappropriate and claiming those assignments demeaned them.

Others, however, said that while Herod is demanding, with high expectations for her staff, they never saw the kinds of behavior that some have called abusive. And they suggest the accusations of workplace harassment are part of a conspiracy to ensure she won't become Denver's next mayor.

Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday declined to overturn a man's convictions for sexually assaulting multiple children despite one juror disclosing that she "wouldn't give him a fair trial."

Joseph Lee Davis is serving a sentence in excess of 600 years for grooming, raping or enticing seven boys over a span of two decades. Davis raised several arguments on appeal, including that one member of his jury, identified as Juror 2, was biased against him because she would only commit to "try" and decide the case fairly after expressing doubts about her suitability to serve.

"Contrary to Davis’s assertion, the fact that she did not 'guarantee' these things does not mean that she was actually biased," wrote Judge David H. Yun in a March 16 opinion for the Court of Appeals.

Davis stood trial in 2020 in El Paso County. The case had encountered many hiccups, including a change of judges, the recusal of the public defender's office, Davis' noncooperation with court procedure and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After opening statements and the first prosecution witness, Juror 2 approached court staff to say there was "too much anger" and she "cannot do this."

Juror 2 elaborated to the judge and the parties: "This is too intense for me. I think I wouldn't give him a fair trial."

Last month, a cleaning company was exposed for illegally employing over 100 children as young as 13 in dangerous jobs at meatpacking plants in eight states across the country — including at JBS Foods in Greeley, Colorado.

Now, Colorado Democrats want to strengthen the state's child labor protections with House Bill 1196.

State law prohibits companies from hiring people under 18 for any job that involves hazardous materials or dangerous working conditions. Employers who violate the law are subject to fines but, if the bill is enacted, child workers injured on the job would also be able to sue their employers for additional damages.

The bill passed the state House in a 44-18 vote on Monday, advancing to the Senate for further consideration. The vote was strictly along party lines, with all Democrats in support of the bill and all Republicans in opposition.

Opponents argued that the bill would "pile more and more laws on top of small businesses" and said the risk of litigation would deter businesses from hiring minors at all.

Business in the state Senate on Monday came to a halt more than once as lawmakers debated a bill that seeks to impose stricter penalties on dealers who distribute drugs that result in death.

Senate Bill 109 would mirror what lawmakers did last year, when they made distribution of drugs containing fentanyl or drugs containing a mix of fentanyl and other drugs a Level 1 felony if it weighs more than a certain amount — subject to an escalating range of penalties if it resulted in death.

A hearing on SB 109 in early March expectedly brought up sharp divisions over how to confront Colorado's drug crisis, with some insisting that a tough stance doesn't solve the problem and others maintaining that peddling drugs is so pernicious that it must be met with the same level of severity.

Not unexpectedly, those sharp divisions continued onto the Senate floor Monday.

The Senate's debate on SB 109 has been put off for the past week, an indication that the sponsors are still hoping to round up enough votes to get it out the chamber.

It seemed like a good idea at the time: Red-state Democrats facing grim reelection prospects would join forces with Republicans to slash bank regulations — demonstrating a willingness to work with President Donald Trump while bucking many in their party.

That unlikely coalition voted in 2018 to roll back portions of a far-reaching 2010 law intended to prevent a future financial crisis. But those changes are now being blamed for contributing to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that prompted a federal rescue and has stoked anxiety about a broader banking contagion.

The rollback was leveraged with a lobbying campaign that cost tens of millions of dollars that drew an army of hundreds of lobbyists and it was seeded with ample campaign contributions.

The episode offers a fresh reminder of the power that bankers wield in Washington, where the industry spends prodigiously to fight regulation and often hires former members of Congress and their staff to make the case that they are not a source of risk to the economy.