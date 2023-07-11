Today is July 11, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

A pair of first-year Democratic lawmakers is suing the Colorado House of Representatives and the chamber's leaders from both parties, alleging lawmakers routinely participate in — and leadership endorses — meetings that break state law.

The lawsuit claims the Democratic and Republican caucuses each held mandatory secret meetings at least weekly during the 2023 legislative session, directing legislative aides to omit or disguise the meetings on legislators' calendars. There was no public notice provided and minutes of the meetings were not made available to the public, in violation of Colorado's law governing open government meetings.

The meetings were said to include presentations of legislation by bill sponsors, question and answer periods, and discussions of how members would vote on legislation.

"These discussions inform the course of legislative action to be later taken publicly and are routinely conducted outside of public view, without providing public notice, and without recording or publishing meeting minutes that the public can access," Reps. Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch said in the suit filed on July 7. They are being represented by attorney Steve Zansberg, who also represents Colorado Politics on First Amendment issues.

The lawsuit also claims that both party caucuses regularly use the encrypted messaging service Signal to discuss public business outside of public view, with the messages set for automatic deletion. Messages allegedly discussed policy in real-time during committee hearings, with legislators communicating about witness testimonies and their expected votes on legislation.

What's more, Epps and Marshall said they directly approached leadership about ending the practices, but "ultimately House leadership failed to act and defendants continued to violate (Colorado's open meetings law)." The lawsuit claims a House staffer raised similar concerns about illegal meetings in 2022, submitting written complaints to the former House speaker and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, but the complaints were dismissed.

When Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas headlined a 2017 program at McLennan Community College in Texas, his hosts had more than a speech in mind. Working with the prominent conservative lawyer Ken Starr, school officials crafted a guest list for a dinner at the home of a wealthy Texas businessman, hoping an audience with Thomas would be a reward for school patrons -– and an inducement to prospective donors.

Before Justice Elena Kagan visited the University of Colorado’s law school in 2019, one official in Boulder suggested a “larger donor to staff ratio” for a dinner with her. After Justice Sonia Sotomayor confirmed she would attend a 2017 question-and-answer session at Clemson University and a private luncheon, officials there made sure to invite $1 million-plus donors to the South Carolina college.

The Associated Press obtained tens of thousands of pages of emails and other documents that reveal the extent to which public colleges and universities have seen visits by justices as opportunities to generate donations -– regularly putting justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court.

The documents also reveal that justices spanning the court’s ideological divide have lent the prestige of their positions to partisan activity, headlining speaking events with prominent politicians, or advanced their own personal interests, such as sales of their books, through college visits.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tapped a familiar face to serve as his budget director, naming former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino to head the Governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting, Polis' office announced Monday.

The executive director of the state Department of Revenue since November 2020, Ferrandino takes over for Lauren Larson, who announced last month that she's departing as budget director after five years in the position.

“Colorado’s economy is thriving and Mark is well-positioned to help propel our shared efforts with the legislature to ensure we have a more affordable, safer, cleaner Colorado today and for future generations,” Polis said in a statement.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark to this new role and look forward to working with the Joint Budget Committee and state legislature to build off the work Lauren Larson started to maintain strong budgetary reserves for a rainy day, to help save people money, and to craft a state budget that continues to build a Colorado for all.”

A federal judge last week dismissed a Colorado Springs man's lawsuit that sought to declare multiple gun safety laws unconstitutional in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights.

Delbert Elmer Sgaggio Jr. sued to halt enforcement of Colorado's law prohibiting those who are subject to protection orders, also known as restraining orders, from possessing guns. He also challenged the requirement for most gun buyers to undergo background checks and, finally, Colorado's "red flag" law, which enables law enforcement to temporarily confiscate guns from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

On July 6, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer found Sgaggio had no standing to challenge any of those laws.

"Mr. Sgaggio’s complaint does not state when he intends to purchase firearms or provide any other details indicating that he has concrete plans to purchase firearms," Brimmer wrote. "Accordingly, Mr. Sgaggio has failed to describe his plans in sufficient detail to establish that he is likely to suffer actual or imminent injury."

As Mayor-elect Mike Johnston prepares to take office next week, some Denver residents are calling on him to make major changes to city planning.

Around 80 people gathered at Carla Madison Rec Center Monday afternoon to share their thoughts on Denver's Community Planning and Development Department. This was the latest of Johnston's 28 planned public forums intended to collect community feedback to develop the priorities for his first 100 days in office.

Community Planning and Development is responsible for planning, permitting, inspections and land use regulations in Denver. Many of Monday's forum attendees said they've struggled to get assistance and permission from the department for their building projects.

"The Denver building department has become a nightmare," said Ann, who asked to use a pseudonym out of fear of retribution. "We had a fire in our home in January and we still have not been able to even demolish the burnt structure. ... Something needs to change. We're not alone."