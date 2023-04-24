Today is April 24, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Even though Colorado's attorney general and multiple regulatory boards have promised they will not immediately enforce a new state law against "abortion-reversal" medication, a federal judge will still hold a hearing Monday morning on whether to extend his own narrow injunction against the law.

Last Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico refused an emergency request from Englewood-based Bella Health and Wellness to categorically block Senate Bill 190, a newly-enacted measure that, among other things, deems it a professional violation for licensed providers to dispense drugs intended to halt a medication-induced abortion. Instead, Domenico issued an order preventing the state from enforcing SB 190 only against Bella Health and only for 14 days.

At the same time, Domenico set a hearing for April 24, directing the government to show why he should not hand down a longer-term preliminary injunction against SB 190 while Bella Health's lawsuit unfolds.

In response, the Colorado Attorney General's Office pointed out that when the U.S. Supreme Court decided Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization last summer, which removed longstanding federal protections for abortion rights, the court's conservative majority represented that it was returning the issue of abortion access to "the people’s elected representatives."

Bella Health, a Catholic medical provider, filed suit against the state almost immediately after Gov. Jared Polis signed the Democratic-backed measure into law. The case was assigned at random to Domenico, the only Donald Trump appointee on Colorado's federal trial court.

Domenico ordered the parties on Friday to submit their evidence by Monday morning. His original temporary restraining order noted Bella Health's allegations suggested a credible violation of its First Amendment rights, but, on the other hand, Colorado and its residents "certainly have an interest in preventing deceptive trade practices and provision of medical treatments that are outside generally accepted standards of practice."

Colorado’s jobless rate edged down by one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.8% in March, which continues an 11-month steak of rates below 3% that were common before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.

The latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate brings Colorado closer to matching its record low of 2.4% that was set three times in 2017, Labor and Employment Department figures show.

The number of unemployed Coloradans dropped to 91,000 in March, down 1,700 from February, according to a state survey of households that determines the unemployment rate.

The latest numbers increased Colorado’s extremely tight labor market, which has been sustained for almost a year, said Ryan Gedney, the Labor and Employment Department’s principal economist.

The state's largest marijuana trade association on Thursday endorsed Kelly Brough in Denver's mayoral runoff, her campaign announced.

The endorsement by the Wheat Ridge-based Marijuana Industry Group — which represents businesses holding more than 500 marijuana licenses in Colorado — marks the first time the state's pot industry has backed a candidate, Brough's campaign said.

Tiffany Goldman, the trade group's board chair and a co-owner of The Health Center, which operates two recreational marijuana stores in Denver and one in Boulder, cited Brough's background in business in a statement.

“Kelly brings a refreshing openness to our issues, and as a successful businessperson, she truly understands the hardships and financial issues the cannabis industry is facing," Goldman said.

Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder endorsed Yemi Mobolade for Colorado Springs mayor Saturday, according to the Mobolade campaign.

“As the past sheriff of El Paso County and as someone who served this community for more than 40 years, I wholeheartedly endorse Yemi Mobolade for mayor,” said Elder. “I have worked side by side with Yemi on projects and panels for several years, and I know his commitment. I know he will work night and day to support our law enforcement and ensure our families and neighborhoods are kept safe. I fully believe he is the right person to lead the great city of Colorado Springs.”

Elder was elected sheriff in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He retired from the office in January after serving the county since 1979.

“As sheriff, I knew that good leadership was about building bridges and being collaborative, taking care of my employees, and building trust with residents through community engagement and transparency,” said Elder.

“Yemi Mobolade has these same leadership qualities, and he will do what is best for the community, not just special interests. He is an experienced leader in this community who time and time again puts the good of this city and its residents above all else, and he will do a tremendous job as the next Mayor.

"I took the time to get to know him and would urge you to do the same. Get to know exactly who Yemi is, don’t take someone's word for it.”

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.