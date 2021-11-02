Democratic state Sen. Faith Winter on Tuesday is set to speak on a panel at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland on intergovernmental coordination to tackle climate change in the United States.
The panel, titled #Time4MultilevelAction, is being hosted at the COP26 conference by the Local Governments and Municipal Authorities Constituency, who represent local governments in the UN’s climate change framework.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this diverse panel of fellow lawmakers. This year, for the first time in history Colorado’s largest reservoirs reached their lowest water levels, which triggered the first shortage declaration and with it a range of water allocation curtailments. The mega drought has changed the lives of millions and sparked apocalyptic fires,” said Winter, D-Westminister.
“While we’re doing our utmost in the legislature to mitigate the climate crisis, time is running out. We will be able to partner even more with the Biden administration once the Build Back Better Act is passed. The BBBA represents historic progress when we need it most. Once enacted, it will provide a record $550 billion to help advance the shift to cleaner, smarter ways to power our future, thereby lessening greenhouse gas emissions so the climate can eventually stabilize.”
Along with Winter, the panel is set to feature the governor of Nevada, the director of that state’s energy office, mayors from Iowa and Florida and a county commissioner from Texas.
The panel is set to kick off at noon in Colorado and virtual registration for the even can be found here.
