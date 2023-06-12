State officials from six of the Colorado River basin's seven states talked about the past year and what's on their wish list as they enter into negotiations about the river's future, during the June 8 conference on the Colorado River, sponsored by the Getches-Wilkinson Center on Natural Resources, Energy & and the Environmental at the CU law school.

From left to right: Becky Mitchell (Colo), Ali Effati (New Mex) JB Hamby (Calif), Colby Pellegrino (Nev), Tom Buschatzke (Ariz) and Gene Shawcroft (Utah). Wyoming's representatives was absent.