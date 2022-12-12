The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward.
A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material into all waters of the United States, including wetlands.
Long-time opponents of the Northern Integrated Supply Project in Larimer and Weld counties are threatening another lawsuit that could delay the project's start.
The project's critics vowed to do what they can to put up roadblocks.
Gary Wockner of Save the Poudre, a long-time opponent of the project, said in a statement Friday that a lawsuit is imminent.
"We've fought this river-destroying project for nearly 20 years, girding for this final battle. Our attorneys' pens are sharpened and we will sue to stop this project and protect the Poudre River as soon as possible," Wockner said. "We've given the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District every chance to find a compromise solution, but instead they've chosen to compromise the Cache la Poudre River."
Wockner added: "Northern proposes to spend $2 billion on a project that has one massive environmental impact in Larimer County — further draining and destroying the Cache la Poudre River through Fort Collins. We are happy to keep a dialogue open with Northern Water as the lawsuit plays out, but for now it's a court battle they want, and it's a court battle we will give them."
The Corps' approval of the 404 permit reflects the agency's review and approval of NISP, according to a statement from the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, the project's owner.
NISP, once completed, will supply 15 Northern Front Range water providers with 40,000 acre-feet of water supplies at an estimated cost of $2 billion. Northern Water envisions completing the dams by 2029 with an estimated fill date of 2032.
The project requires building two new reservoirs: Galeton east of Greeley, which will have a capacity 45,600 acre-feet; and, Glade, northwest of Fort Collins, which will have a capacity of 170,000 acre-feet. The latter would make it larger than Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins.
Building Glade, which will draw its water from the Cache La Poudre River during mostly high flow times, will require relocating seven miles of US 287 to the east.
Galeton, meanwhile, will draw its water from the South Platte River.
In its statement, Northern Water said the Corps' approval was based on a lengthy and rigorous scientific analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act and a host of other environmental laws, including the federal Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act, State Water Quality compliance certification, and State Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan requirements.
The Corps, in its analysis, said NISP "is the least environmentally impactful means of satisfying that need. The Corps considered a range of other potential alternative approaches, including the adverse impacts to the region if no federal action was taken."
Brad Wind, general manager of Northern Water, said the decision is "the culmination of nearly 20 years of study, project design and refinement to develop water resources well into the 21st century." Wind also said the project will allow participating communities to serve customers without "buy and dry," the practice of buying up water rights on agricultural lands.
Supporters said the Glade portion will offer recreational benefits for Fort Collins, as it will send more water down the Poudre River and through downtown Fort Collins in most months of the year, providing additional flows through the city in late summer, fall and winter than currently exist, adding "significant new flatwater recreation opportunities to everyone."
As far as next steps, Northern Water spokesman Jeff Stahla said the project is still in design phase, so groundbreaking is a ways off, likely at the end of 2024 or early 2025.
The Corps' permit is the last one the project needs to move forward; the state already issued its water quality permit in 2020.
The federal permit process looked at the science and the alternatives, and it shows it's the best option moving forward, Stahla told Colorado Politics.
Save The Poudre and its allies already filed a lawsuit against the Larimer County Commissioners in Larimer County District Court over its issuance of a 1041 permit to NISP. A 1041 permit, named for the legislation that created it, allows local governments "to maintain their control over particular development projects even where the development project has statewide impacts." Among the group's attorneys are former state Sen. Mike Foote.
The group, along with No Pipe Dream Corporation, is also suing the city of Fort Collins and NISP over its site plan advisory review application.
