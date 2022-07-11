Water has been the focus for Doug Kemper most of his life.
Although he didn’t grow up in Colorado, he became fascinated by Colorado’s water system early on, and that led him here. Since 2005, he’s been the executive director of the Colorado Water Congress, the voice of Colorado’s water community.
Colorado Politics: What got you to Colorado?
Doug Kemper: I just was always fascinated by water issues, especially when I was in college. I had a class on environmental issues, and one of the things that we talked about was the Colorado River and the compact. They had this agreement where they allocated more water in the river than there is in the river. And I thought, “What a fascinating problem!”
CP: What role do you see the Water Congress playing in the discussions around the recent announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation that the seven states in the compact come up with an emergency plan to save as much as 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year?
DK: Certainly near term, it's all going to be state to state. So primarily, it'll be the Colorado Water Conservation Board as the official agency representing the state. We will mostly track it. I have members who help advise on that.
CP: Will this be a big discussion point at the conference (Aug. 23-25) this summer?
DK: Yes. We'll be spending time on this and it's certainly on everybody's mind.
CP: What concerns you the most when you hear a requirement to save anywhere from 2 to 4 million acre feet of water, which is more water than the upper basin states use in an entire year? What kinds of issues does this raise for you?
DK: It certainly will raise [a question about] the authority of the bureau and how far reaching that is.
If the bureau was to come out and say, “here's what you are going to do,” the states will l have to consider what that plan is. You have to remember when we developed these current guidelines in 2007, that all came out of a similar threat that came from [former Colorado Attorney General] Gail Norton when she was head of the Department of Interior.
She [said] you need to come up with a solution or we'll help you with it. I suspect the states will do everything they can. I don't think anybody wants to go to litigation on any of this.
CP: One concern is how the agreement will impact Colorado’s senior water rights laws. Is that something that you're hearing?
DK: Sure. I think there's a lot of concerns about that and how and by what mechanism the bureau of reclamation would get into the operation of state's water rights. That's a big question and there are limits there on what the federal government could do without stepping on the state's authority.
Generally our appropriation system is set up to deal with water rights within the state. That's really what we primarily have the authority to do. So there certainly would be a lot of discussion about how this would all play out.
The big discussion is what the bureau is doing, what it can to encourage the states to work together, to find a solution, set a target and what can the states do to reach that target.
CP: How can Water Congress be involved in these issues, given your role of being able to pull together people from virtually every aspect of water management.
DK: Right now, just reporting on the the status of it and raising awareness amongst our members about what's going on.
I think where we will mostly get involved is once those targets are set and then that's a whole nother thing about how they would be implemented. So it's probably more on how things would get implemented. If there was a requirement to curtail water use, then our members would get extremely involved, but it’s probably premature for that.
CP: What are the big issues facing Water Congress right now?
DK: One of the other things that we are spending more and more time on is forest health, with the impacts of forest fires on water supplies.
I think a lot of this is doing what we can to work with the state and the federal government to ensure that we've got the best resources that we can direct toward working on prevention and mitigation on the forest side.
The other one that's coming is on the Colorado River, endangered species. For decades, that was really our top issue. There's four endangered fish species on the Colorado river. We've been working on that since the early 1980s.
Another is ensuring that this state has the resources it needs to help plan. We've spent tens of millions of dollars on planning resources. That's been a high priority. And then at the federal level, it's looking at funding coming into the state for forest issues.
CP: Where do you see the future of the Water Congress headed?
DK: We're a continuously growing organization right now. We have 350 organizational members. A lot of our future is going to be spent on communications and doing what we can to keep our members more deeply informed and engaged with what's going on.
The big thing that's coming is what we think of as the great resignation. All the people with the expertise who are retiring, so a lot of our future is going to be working with our younger folks and getting them up to speed to be future leaders in this state.
Fast Facts
Where did you grow up? Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota but grew up primarily in the South: Atlanta and Nashville.
Education? Bachelor of engineering, civil engineering and water resources, Vanderbilt; Masters in civil engineering & water resources, University of Colorado-Boulder.
Family? Married to Jill for 21 years. Two adult children from a previous marriage. His daughter, an environmental engineer, works on alternative energy sources; his son is a pilot in the Air Force in Oklahoma, where he trains people to fly the T37. Three grandkids, ages 1 to 5.
Favorite restaurant? Katherine’s French Bakery & Cafe on South University Blvd.
Favorite dish? Quiche
What do you do for fun? I play an instrument called the marimba, which is kind of like a xylophone. I do some hiking and a little bit of photography. Mostly the things I do are just to get out and enjoy the state.
Favorite place to hike? Ouray County and the southwestern part of the state. We like being in the San Juans, the dramatic landscape. There’s quite a huge variety from Cortez all the way to Ouray.
