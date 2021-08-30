Some of metro Denver's biggest name politicians will make a pitch for rail and other transit, and infrastructure electric vehicles at Denver's Union Station Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Gov. Jared Polis of Boulder, Sen. John Hickenlooper of Denver and Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette are expected to talk about including the wish list during budget reconciliation on bipartisan infrastructure bills.
The event will be livestreamed on the website for the BlueGreen Alliance, an organization that tries to unite labor organizations with environmental causes.
An advisory sent to reporters Monday afternoon said: "While Colorado has made massive commitments to improve mass transit and build electric vehicle charging stations, federal funds will help speed up these projects and reduce the tax burden on Coloradans. By investing in rail projects, transit projects, electric vehicle infrastructure, and more, the federal government can help Colorado reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while also stimulating the local economy and creating jobs. To best serve Colorado’s workforce, federal investments should include high road labor standards such as prevailing wage, domestic content standards, and workforce development opportunities."
Polis, Hickenlooper and Neguse will be jointed by Carl Smith, the legislative director for the labor organization SMART Transportation Division; Colorado AFL-CIO executive director Dennis Dougherty; and Kayla Calkin, the political director for the NRDC Action fund.
