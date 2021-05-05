Colorado Oil & Gas Association
Statewide
News: Colorado Oil & Gas Association members contributed more than $10 million to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the state in 2020. The COGA's Community Impact Report highlighted 52,000 volunteer hours as well as efforts to target communities harshly hit by the pandemic, with 80% of oil and gas companies contributing to education-focused nonprofits and over 67% directing funding to partners serving vulnerable populations.
“COGA’s members have demonstrated leadership on issues that Coloradans care about – not just through words, but through action, investing millions each year and volunteering thousands of hours," said COGA president and CEO Dan Haley. "It was especially the case in a year like 2020, where the need was even greater. Our collective and ongoing work, whether out in the field or volunteering at a nonprofit, brings alignment to the values we all share – clean air and clean water, safe schools and strong families, support for our communities, and protecting the beautiful state that we all call home."
About the organization: The Colorado Oil & Gas Association’s mission is to be the unified political and regulatory voice for the oil and natural gas industry in Colorado, and to support our members through advocacy, partnerships, education and stakeholder engagement.
Websites: https://www.coga.org/
