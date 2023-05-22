After two missed deadlines, the third time appears to be the charm.
The Department of the Interior on Monday announced the three lower basin states on the Colorado River — California, Arizona and Nevada — have reached an agreement on cuts to their water allocations from the Colorado River that will last until 2026.
The cuts will total three million acre-feet of water. One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to supply two families of four for a year.
The Department of the Interior is withdrawing a draft Environmental Impact Statement that was intended to come up with an agreement among the seven states on the Colorado.
The announcement said 2.3 million acre-feet "will be compensated through funding from the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which is supporting efforts to increase near-term water conservation, build long term system efficiency, and prevent the Colorado River System’s reservoirs from falling to critically low elevations that would threaten water deliveries and power production.
"Under this consensus proposal, the remaining system conservation needed for sustainable operation will be achieved through voluntary, uncompensated reductions by the Lower Basin states."
