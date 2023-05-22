A bathtub ring, made of minerals deposited on rock walls lining Lake Mead by higher water levels, lines the edges of the lake as seen on Jan. 22, 2023. The drastic line separating light colored minerals and the rock above symbolized the 23 year drought and over allocation of water the Colorado River Basin has been grappling with as the Bureau of Reclamation’s new deadline for states to establish water cutbacks looms.