Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper released a video Wednesday afternoon to celebrate passing his first bill, the RECHARGE Act on the price of juicing up an electric vehicle.
The acronym is a sentence stands for the Responsibly and Equitably Change How Auto-charging Rates Get Evaluated, and it's included in the infrastructure bill the Senate agreed to last week.
The bill asks states to consider setting rates for affordable rates for electricity for vehicles, improving the "customer experience" and stepping up investments in electric-vehicle charging stations.
The bill requires that state utility commission or non-regulated and make a determination on adopting their respective standard around those goals within two years.
Watch the video by clicking here.
