A majority of Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday indicated opposition to a proposal to put in $10 million from the county's federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation toward a $600 million project that would ship water to the country from the drought-riddled San Luis Valley.
The project, several years in the making, is promoted by Renewable Water Resources, a company that includes among its principals former Gov. Bill Owens.
Commissioners Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon both said they were against using ARPA dollars, based on recommendations from water attorneys. Commissioner George Teal, a longtime advocate for the plan, remains in favor.
Both Laydon and Teal directed the commission's staff to continue working on a deal with RWR.
Editors Note: This story is in progress and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.