Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking feedback from hunters as the agency considers changes to policies and regulations governing the way it doles out big game licenses.
According to a release, the big game license distribution topics CPW is examining are resident and nonresident elk and deer license allocation, preference points, weighted points and over-the-counter elk licenses.
Those interested in weighing in can do so here by mid-November, or in stakeholder workshops and public meetings CPW intends to hold in May and June of next year. The agency in March and April 2022 also intends to conduct a survey of hunters “to assess their perspectives” and hold focus groups “to help inform the development of alternative strategies.”
That feedback is set to come ahead of a period between September and November 2022 when CPW will begin to consider policy changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.