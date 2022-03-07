Colorado's Common Sense Institute, a leading policy think tank in the state, is expanding its operations to Arizona, the group's leaders said Monday.
Kristin Strohm, the group's President & CEO, said CSI Arizona, which launches Tuesday, will examine the fiscal effects of proposed laws and initiatives and offer well-researched data the public can use to decide policy.
And, just like its Colorado operation, CSI Arizona will maintain neutrality on policy questions.
Strohm said that approach — not to engage in electioneering or lobby for or against a legislative proposal — makes CSI's work unique and valuable, particularly at a time when legislatures often contend with partisan rancor.
"We've proven to be a much needed resource at the state level," Strohm said, noting CSI's research into a wide array of public policy matters, notably education, the economy and state budget.
And CSI Colorado wants to share that approach and expertise in Arizona, she said.
CSI's nonpartisan posture doesn't mean value free. The group's work is guided by several principles, notably free market and economic vitality.
Daniel Scarpinato, a former chief of staff of Gov. Doug Ducey who's advising CSI Arizona, told Colorado Politics that CSI's bipartisan and neutral approach to policy gives it a lot of advantage. He said Arizona doesn't have "anything close to what CSI provides."
"I really do believe that CSI will prove itself to be a great source for legislators on both sides of the aisle," Scarpinato said.
CSI Arizona's board members are former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Graham Keegan; former U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe; Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden; and, Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association President and CEO Kim Sabow.
Also members of the board are Daniel Quigley, an attorney, and T. Scott Martin, a managing partner at Rivercrest Capital Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.