Seven years into a 35-year effort, the Colorado Water Conservation Board has updated the state's plan for its water. Water advocates, while hopeful for Colorado's water future, continue to raise the question that has dogged the plan since the beginning: How to pay for it.
The updated draft of water plan, which will be finalized in January by the Colorado Water Conservation Board’s directors after being released on June 30, focuses on four major areas: “Vibrant Communities, Robust Agriculture, Thriving Watersheds, and Resilient Planning.”
But the draft still faces the same major problem that its 2015 forbearer experienced: How to come up with state government's $100 million per year investment, and how to come up with a grand total reaching as high as $20 billion total between now and 2050 that water users, including private and public providers, will have to cough up to guarantee the state's liquid gold still comes out of the taps as expected.
Since the plan’s initial release in 2015, the state has issued around $420 million in loans and grants for water projects. Twenty-five stream management plans, which assess river health and communities prioritize environmental and recreational assets in their watershed, have been completed.
Other signs of progress are manifesting as well. Water conservation efforts have decreased statewide per capita water use by 5%, data the state can point to as the Bureau of Reclamation is demanding that the seven states in the Colorado River basin conserve two to four million acre-feet of water within the next year.
Storage, while not a major priority of the water plan, is set to increase by some 400,000 acre-feet through new or expanded storage projects.
The General Assembly has helped, too, by passing bills to require communities to integrate land use and water planning. Such plans now in place in communities serving 62% of Coloradans, the draft plan notes.
Voters also passed Proposition DD to allow sports betting in Colorado, with hopes taxes would provide a steady stream of funding for the water plan. Since the first bets were placed in May 2020, nearly $7 billion has been wagered. Legislation in 2022 will appropriate $8.2 million from DD money to the water plan.
Still, the revenue realities from DD so far have not matched expectations. The 2019 ballot measure estimated that between $15 million and $27 million from sports betting taxes that would go to the water plan
But the plan’s biggest need, as estimated in the 2015 version and again in the 2022 draft, is for state investment to the tune of $100 million per year beginning in 2020 and continuing to 2050 for a grand total of $3 billion. So far, neither the General Assembly nor the governor have come up with a plan on how to raise that money. General fund dollars, which were never part of the discussion back in 2015 on funding the plan, are now part of the funding stream, including $10 million in the 2022-23 budget and $20 million the previous year.
Much of the plan’s $20 billion estimated cost, both as identified in the 2015 version and in the updated draft, is supposed to come from the private sector, primarily for municipal and conservation projects.
But the political will to find that money appears to still be waiting.
Colorado Politics asked Gov. Jared Polis about whether the water plan is a priority for his administration. A statement from spokesman Conor Cahill said "the Governor is always looking for more funds to invest in securing Colorado’s water future."
Cahill pointed out that Polis dedicated $90 million in the current fiscal year for water projects. But the largest chunk, some $60 million, is for Senate Bill 22-028, which allocated $60 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to the Republican and Rio Grande River basins to handle compact compliance and to retire groundwater wells. Neither are part of the water plan.
The rest includes $10 million to the CWCB for watershed restoration and flood mitigation grants tied to the recent wildfires, also not a part of the water plan.
What is tied to the water plan is $5 million to help "entities apply for federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money and other federally available money related to water funding opportunities, with the goal of advancing priorities outlined in Colorado’s Water Plan," Cahill said. Another $8.2 million comes directly from Prop DD tax revenues, Cahill noted. And $6 million, through SB 22-158, will go to conservation programs designed to protect threatened or endangered species.
Cahill added that "the Governor is grateful to Congress for passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and we hope to maximize our efforts by leveraging hundreds of millions of federal dollars in competitive grants from this new law."
Still, Polis insists the water plan is a sign of strong state action, even if the money isn't there.
“Water is the lifeblood of our state, and we are taking strong actions to protect Colorado’s water for generations to come. As climate change places increased strain on Colorado’s precious water resources, we are taking a forward-thinking and innovative approach to ensure that all Colorado’s communities, farmers, and ranchers can thrive now and in the future,” Polis said in a statement when the updated water plan draft was released.
What appears to be different about the 2023 draft from its 2015 origins is the effort to incorporate "state-of-the-art tools and data that takes into account climate change, population growth, scenario planning, drought resilience and funding opportunities."
On that last issue — funding — the draft plan said the CWCB developed the Water Plan as a framework to help guide investments in development and conservation.
But while the need for funding streams remains largely the same, the urgency of water shortages, particularly in the Colorado River basin, has clearly become more pronounced since the last water plan was finished in 2015, said Bart Miller, the healthy rivers program director for Western Resource Advocates.
“The crisis has sped up,” he said, pointing to the most recent one - the call by the Bureau of Reclamation for Colorado and its six state partners in the Colorado River basin to come up with a plan by late this summer to conserve two to four million acre-feet of water in the coming year, to preserve power supplies at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
The plan will have to acknowledge “this most recent biggest challenge,” he said.
Miller expects the necessary conservation will have to involve all sectors and all states. “It will mean tightening the belt for urban users and farms and ranches,” he said, adding it's possible that the strategies established to achieve conservation could evolve into more long-term interim guidelines that officials are renegotiating right now.
He said the draft plan seemed to be more thematic than the previous version that outlined specific measurable objectives. The draft "would probably benefit from more clarity on goals and objectives,” he said.
Miller also said an effective plan should offer a pathway, examples and funding sources for improved efficiencies in the municipal and agriculture sectors.
Alex Funk, with the Theodore Roosevelt Foundation, said after looking at the draft plan that it has room for improvement. He noted the plan doesn’t reflect recent steps the state took to leverage federal dollars, although federal money is something of a bottleneck due to the amount of time it takes to get to the state.
"These [federal] agencies move at a glacial pace," Funk said.
The state has made progress in going after federal money, he added.
He's hoping for more detail on how those federal dollars will be used. The federal infrastructure bill set aside $8.3 billion for Western states for water projects of all kinds, and some of that money is already headed to Colorado to help with drought resilience.
The draft plan has nothing to say on how the state can leverage those dollars, Funk pointed out. It "reads more like an encyclopedic description than an actual strategy for getting things done."
Funk also suggested that the draft needs to lay out priorities.
"Given that we're not meeting that $100 million mark, instead of funding 1,800 projects, let’s sequence it, and focus on things that will make immediate impact, before investing in things that may never pan out," he said. "We can't do it all."
Comments will be accepted on the draft plan through September 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.