Five Colorado organizations will receive $75,000 each from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for local projects that help improve and sustain the health of their community.
Those receiving awards from the Environmental Justice Small Grants program are:
- Groundwork Denver, which provides energy efficiency and winterization assistance
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc
- Rocky Mountain Sustainable Living Association in Fort Collins
- DeSmog Denver
- High Country Conservation Center in Summit County
The Colorado grants are among $14.1 million for 133 across 37 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Ninety-nine of those grants were $75,000 each and the remaining 34 were for $200,000 each. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan stimulus money signed by President Joe Biden in March.
“These projects will advance a wide variety of projects across our states and tribes, including efforts that will improve climate resilience, healthy indoor environments, sustainable energy use, and water and air quality, in places that need them most,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker, the former Colorado House speaker, said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing our grant recipients make progress on the opportunities they’ve identified to enhance the health of their communities.”
The grants support such needs as indoor and outdoor air quality, food access, community planning, water treatment, community agriculture, green jobs, emergency preparedness, toxic exposures, water quality, ports, rail yards and "healthy homes," the EPA said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.