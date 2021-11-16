Alejandra Jimenez Major is the new associate director of the American Petroleum Institute Colorado, the trade group announced Tuesday afternoon.
“Alejandra brings with her a deep understanding of Colorado’s public policy arena, with years of experience working in the political and advocacy spaces,” API Colorado executive director Lynn Granger said in a statement. “She possesses a keen understanding of what it takes to effectuate substantive public policy outcomes through engagement, collaboration and relationship-building. Colorado is among America’s most important energy-producing states, and our industry’s advocacy efforts necessitate a deft touch.
"Alejandra enjoys a variety of skills that will allow her to flourish in her new role, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring her aboard.”
Major comes from the Adolph Coors Foundation, where she was the s the program officer representing the Coors family and its foundation at the state level and nationally.
She also has worked with the U.S. Senate, the Colorado House of Representatives and former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s successful campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2014.
“The natural gas and oil industry is foundational to Colorado’s economic vibrancy, and API Colorado is a central player in highly consequential public policy conversations about the state’s energy future,” Major said in a statement. “It is a real honor to join this team and play a meaningful role in supporting the hundreds of thousands of women and men whose livelihoods depend on a strong natural gas and oil sector.”
API Colorado is a division of the American Petroleum Institute, which advocates for the natural gas and oil industry.
