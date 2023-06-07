The man who has served as chief of staff to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for the past 12 years has been named interim CEO and manager of Denver Water, the state's largest water provider.
Alan Salazar was chosen by the Denver Board of Water Commissioners to replace Jim Lochhead, who has led Denver Water since 2010.
Salazar will begin in his new position on August 7.
A statement from Denver Water said the position will be interim for the next year "as the board considers long-term strategic needs for the organization."
“Alan’s expertise in natural resources, commitment to public service and empathetic leadership style make him the perfect candidate to lead Denver Water’s critical community mission and the path set in Denver Water’s renewed strategic plan,” said Craig Jones, president of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners.
“He embodies all of Denver Water’s values and will help us to build upon our outstanding achievements to support the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado to meet the challenges ahead.”
In his new role at Denver Water, Salazar will oversee the 10-year, $2.3 billion system investment plan, execute the policies and decisions of the board and oversee the work necessary to provide water to 1.5 million people across the Denver metro area.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Alan for more than 30 years in various roles over our careers, and I’ve always admired his integrity, his deep policy knowledge and his commitment to public service, which has positioned him as one of the great leaders in this state,” Lochhead said.
“He brings respect for and knowledge of Denver Water, its people and history, as well as an appreciation of the role of Denver Water in Colorado and the West, as we face the challenges of growth and climate change.”
In his current role, Salazar manages all appointees, including cabinet and department executives across 26 city agencies, which covers more than 11,000 employees with a $3 billion annual city budget.
Salazar said in the statement he was "deeply committed to the mission of excellence in public service that Denver Water is known for.”
Prior to his time as chief of staff for Mayor Hancock, Salazar was chief strategy officer for Gov. John Hickenlooper. He previously served as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mark Udall, D-Boulder, and deputy chief of staff for Gov. Roy Romer.
Salazar is currently on the State Advisory Committee for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition and trustee for the Denver Art Museum and Denver Center for the Performing Arts. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado and a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law.
