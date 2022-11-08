The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District appears to be living up to its billing as the most competitive seat in the state, according to early returns, with a tight contest between Republican Barb Kirkmeyer and Democrat Yadira Caraveo.
The two state lawmakers — Kirkmeyer is a state senator from Brighton and Caraveo is a state representative from Thornton — could be in for a long night as vote totals trickle in from precincts in the open seat north of the Denver metro area. It was created ahead of this year's election when Colorado gained a congressional district during the once-a-decade reapportionment process.
The race remained uncalled by the Associated Press as of Wednesday morning, but a 2:30 a.m. update showed Caraveo leading Kirkmeyer by a razor-thin margin of 3,500 votes — or 2 percentage points.
Covering portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties, from Thornton and Commerce City to Greeley, the seat has slightly more Democrats than Republicans among active registered voters, but unaffiliated voters account for nearly half the share. The district's electorate has favored Democratic candidates by a narrow 1.3-point margin in recent statewide elections, according to the independent redistricting commission, though it's swung widely over the years — voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.
The commission calls the 8th district a Hispanic-influence district, with roughly 40% of its population having a Hispanic background, the largest share of any congressional district in the state.
The district has drawn the heaviest outside spending of any race in the state this cycle, with national party organizations and political action committees pouring millions of dollars since Labor Day into TV ads portraying their opponent as too extreme for the district. The seat is considered pivotal to determining which party controls the U.S. House after the midterm election.
Republican-funded ads have taken aim at Caraveo's budget and energy policies, while the Democrats' ads have focused on Kirkmeyer's firm opposition to abortion.
Although there's been scant publicly released polling in the district, a handful of surveys have shown Kirkmeyer with a slim lead, within the margin of error. National election forecasters say the contest leans Republican or put the seat in the toss-up column.
Caraveo won the nomination unopposed in the June primary, while Kirkmeyer emerged with an 18-point win over three opponents, including Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine and political novice Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran.
Through the Oct. 19 pre-election campaign finance period, Caraveo held a wide lead in fundraising, reporting more than $3.1 million in contributions to Kirkmeyer's $1.3 million, though spending by outside groups has so far amounted to many times what the candidates have raised and spent.
