National Democrats took to the air Tuesday in Colorado with a TV ad linking Republican congressional candidate Barb Kirkmeyer to a potential national ban on abortion.
The 30-second spot, released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's independent expenditure arm, includes archival footage of the GOP nominee in Colorado's 8th Congressional District saying she "[doesn't] agree to any exceptions to abortion," though the Weld County state lawmaker told Colorado Politics that she supports allowing exception abortions when the life of the mother is at stake.
Kirkmeyer is facing Democrat Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton state lawmaker and pediatrician, in the state's new congressional district, which covers parts of Adams and Weld counties north of the Denver metro area. Nearly evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, the battleground seat is so far the only U.S. House district in Colorado to attract significant outside spending, with more than $15 million worth of fall TV advertising already reserved by both major party's candidates, campaign committees and super PACs.
The new ad, set to air on broadcast and cable stations in the Denver market, is part of the DCCC's $1.6 million ad buy in the district. It replaces a DCCC ad released earlier this month that calls Kirkmeyer "too extreme" on several issues and joins a pair of GOP ads leveling the same charge of extremism at Caraveo.
"They aren’t hiding it," the DCCC ad's narrator says over grainy images of congressional Republicans including GOP leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. "If extreme Republicans control Congress, they’ll pass a national abortion ban, stripping Colorado women of their rights."
Flanked by washed-out images of U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz and U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, Kirkmeyer floats into view on screen as the ad's narrator says, "And Barbara Kirkmeyer, she’d stand with them."
Kirkmeyer told Colorado Politics that she's always been clear about her opposition to abortion.
“I’m proud to support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, with an exception for when the life of the mother is at stake," she said in an email. "It’s just common sense. And it’s a clear contrast with my opponent, Yadira Caraveo, who has shown no willingness to back down from her extreme position supporting abortions, including taxpayer funding of abortions up until the moment of birth.”
The DCCC's new ad is the latest in an increasingly intense fusillade of abortion-related messages launched by Democrats in Colorado and nationally in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1972 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.
According to an Associated Press analysis of ad spending in federal races, Democrats have already spent at least $124 million across the country on advertising related to abortion rights, pointing to the party's bet that the issue will determine outcomes in key races in the midterm elections.
In Colorado, the Democratic National Committee opened the floodgates earlier this summer with an ad that warned many of the same GOP lawmakers pictured in the Kirkmeyer ad had "celebrated" the Supreme Court's ruling are planning to ban abortion entirely.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his Democratic allies have been hammering GOP challenger Joe O'Dea on the issue since mid-August, including in an ad released Friday by a new PAC called 53 Peaks that features women saying they "can't trust" O'Dea to protect the right.
O'Dea, who calls himself personally "pro-life," counters that he intends to bring a "balanced" approach to the question and has been airing an ad featuring his daughter, who describes her father as the rare "pro-choice" Republican who only wants to make abortion illegal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest or the health of the mother.
"Barbara Kirkmeyer and extremist Republicans would give women no choice at all — a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest," says Caraveo in an ad released by her campaign last week. "They’d even punish doctors, making them criminals."
Mail ballots start going out to most Colorado voters in three weeks and are due back to county clerks by Nov. 8.
