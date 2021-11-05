This week on Colorado Politicking, senior writer Joey Bunch political correspondent Ernest Luning join legislative reporter Pat Poblete in breaking down Colorado's 2021 election as well as a report showing Gov. Jared Polis paid little or no federal income taxes in the nine years before the Democrat was elected governor.
Read previous coverage on our stories here:
As of this morning, four candidates leading their races in the Denver school board were backed by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.
To see previous episodes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.