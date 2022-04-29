This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Ernest Luning and Marianne Goodland discuss as judge in Denver ruling Republican congressional candidate and state lawmaker Dave Williams can't include a phrase meant to express contempt for President Joe Biden along with his name on primary ballots.
Judge rules Lamborn challenger Dave Williams can't appear on primary ballot with anti-Biden nickname
