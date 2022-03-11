This week on Colorado Politicking, political correspondent Ernest Luning and host Pat Poblete dive into the news that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, turned themselves in to authorities Wednesday hours after prosecutors released a 13-count grand jury indictment against the pair.
