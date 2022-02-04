This week on Colorado Politicking, political correspondent Ernest Luning and host Pat Poblete break down who’s up, who’s down and who’s somewhere in between in the races for U.S. Senate and Congress after quarterly campaign finance reports gave the latest glimpse into candidate’s strength. New Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger also stops by to introduce herself.
Read previous coverage on our stories here:
For the fourth consecutive quarter, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert raised more in campa…
To see previous episodes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.