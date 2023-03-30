The Colorado Republican Party rushed to defend Donald Trump and attack Democrats as news broke Thursday that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted the former president on criminal charges related to alleged hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign meant to conceal an extramarital sexual encounter with a porn star.
The chair of the state's Democratic Party told Colorado Politics that the long-anticipated indictment demonstrates the rule of law.
"With the breaking news that this unjust indictment will move forward, Democrats all across the country, and in Colorado, are signaling that they are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain power, even if it means tearing down our institutions of justice and pursuing dangerous methods that only dictators and despots have resorted to in third-world banana republics," said Colorado GOP chair Dave Williams in a fundraising email sent to the party's supporters.
"This is a complete witch-hunt and an outrageous attempt at election interference to unduly influence the 2024 Presidential Election," he added.
Calling the Democratic district attorney who has overseen the prosecution "corrupt" and "crooked," Williams demanded that Colorado Democrats "unequivocally condemn this undemocratic action that undermines fairness and the rule of law."
Williams' counterpart, Colorado Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll, instead welcomed the development in a text message delivered via a spokeswoman, adding that anyone other than Trump "would already be serving time in jail."
"We believe it is important that Donald Trump be treated the same as any other American citizen — no better and no worse," Carroll said. "In his hubris and exceptionally privileged life, he has learned he can ignore the law and often get away with it. If regular people did the same things Donald Trump did they would already be serving time in jail. We believe no one is above the law.”
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and late Thursday denounced the investigation as "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent."
Williams told Colorado Politics that the indictment differed from a steady clamor by Republican politicians — including Trump — to prosecute Democrats, typified by GOP crowds chanting "lock her up!" at rallies, referring to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as persistent calls to imprison Dr. Anthony Fauci and Hunter Biden.
"Clinton, Fauci, and Hunter Biden clearly broke laws and have never been prosecuted, whereas the alleged crime here was investigated by federal prosecutors in New York and ultimately never pursued," Williams said in a text message. "We have (a) zealous DA trying to make headlines by pursuing charges that others declined to prosecute after an investigation was conducted."
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat and one of the House managers who prosecuted the first impeachment against Trump in early 2020, said in a statement that it was "a somber day for our nation."
"Former President Trump’s indictment reminds us that no one is above the law and that we are all afforded due process and equal protection under the law," Crow said. “As we see this process unfold, I hope Americans can find faith in our judicial system and take heart in knowing justice benefits us all.”
The Denver Democrat who helped prosecute the second set of impeachment charges against Trump in early 2021 — the Senate acquitted Trump in both impeachment proceedings — noted that a criminal indictment against a former U.S. president was unprecedented.
"No one is above the law in this country. Not even former presidents!" tweeted U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette
Silt Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a vocal Trump defender, tweeted her support, along with a picture of her standing next to a smiling Trump, who displayed a thumbs-up gesture.
We’ve got your back, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/31yxgDLwUI— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 31, 2023
"We've got your back, Mr. President!" Boebert said.
