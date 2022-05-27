TRAIL MIX | Images from the Republican primary debates By STEVE PETERSON May 27, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save State Rep. Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea, Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, during debate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steve Peterson Joe O’Dea, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steve Peterson Greg Lopez, candidate for governor. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steve Peterson Heidi Ganahl, candidate for governor. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photo StevePeterson.photo Steve Peterson Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, candidate for Colorado Secretary of State. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steve Peterson Colorado Secretary of State candidates Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell shake hands after conclusion of their debate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steve Peterson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
