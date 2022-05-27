 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRAIL MIX | Images from the Republican primary debates

  • 0
repub_debates_21152756_2204

State Rep. Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea, Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, during debate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
repub_debates_21151151_2084

Joe O’Dea, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
repub_debates_21142602_1870

Greg Lopez, candidate for governor. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
repub_debates_21140414_1712

Heidi Ganahl, candidate for governor. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photo StevePeterson.photo
repub_debates_21123058_1044

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, candidate for Colorado Secretary of State. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
repub_debates_21125029_6818

Colorado Secretary of State candidates Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell shake hands after conclusion of their debate. Republican primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.