The Title Board will consider setting the ballot titles on Wednesday for two proposed initiatives that would create a financial aid program for out-of-school learning opportunities and expand protections against cruelty to animals.
Initiative #16, with designated representatives Alexander Sage and Brent Johannes, would clarify that intentionally abandoning any animal, not just dogs and cats, constitutes cruelty. Those in animal husbandry who slaughter livestock according to accepted practices in which the animal does not "needlessly suffer" would not be guilty of animal cruelty. The animal in question would also need to have lived at least one quarter of its natural lifespan prior to slaughter.
Animal cruelty would also encompass the negligent overdriving, overloading and overworking of pack animals. Animals involved in research are exempt as long as the facilities operate under applicable rules.
A fiscal analysis of the measure indicated that increased costs will occur for consumers as a result of the new mandate on livestock care.
"By significantly extending the period of time that livestock must be raised and cared for prior to slaughter, the initiative will increase costs for meat producers and increase the price of meat products paid by consumers. Longer periods of livestock care will also increase demand and prices for other commodities such as grain and feed," the analysis explained.
Initiative #18 would create a Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress program to distribute financial aid for out-of-school learning opportunities. It would increase the state sales tax on retail marijuana by 5%, and also support the program through the general fund.
Beginning in fiscal year 2022-2023, state revenue would increase by $124.5 million through the increased marijuana tax. Millions of dollars would also be diverted from state land board revenue, which comes from the leasing of surface and mineral lands for extraction and other activities.
Following a review by Legislative Council Staff and the Office of Legislative Legal Services, more than 70 questions arose from the initiative, encompassing, among other items, the transmittal of money, the operation of advisory councils, and the definitions of "low-income eligible children" and "unique learning needs."
The designated representatives are Camille Howells and Chad Cookinham.
The Title Board is a three-member body that evaluates whether proposed statewide ballot initiatives adhere to the constitutional requirement for a single subject. If so, the board sets a title to appear before voters that is brief, yet describes all central features of the initiative. Proponents then have the opportunity to collect the requisite signatures to place the measure on the general election ballot.
