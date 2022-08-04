The completed statewide recount of the June 28 GOP primary for Secretary of State shows no major changes in the ballot totals, with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters still losing the race by almost 90,000 votes.

Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, who won the GOP primary, gained seven votes, Peters added four and third-place finisher Mike O’Donnell’s vote total remained the same, according to Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.

The recount was sought by Tina Peters, who lost by 88,579 votes to Anderson as indicated by official election results.

An automatic recount is triggered when the difference between the winning margin and second place is 0.05% of the winner's total. That didn't happen, as Peters lost by nearly 10 percentage points.

Peters twice asked for a hand recount, which was denied. Under the state's election rules, recounts must be conducted in the same manner as the original vote tabulation, which was by machine.

Crane said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the state's 64 county clerks and their election teams ran a professional, accurate, and transparent recount of the Republican primary candidates for secretary of state.

Crane pointed out that candidates for office in Colorado have the right to ask for and pay for a recount of their race.

The statewide recount demonstrated, yet again, that Colorado’s voting systems are extremely accurate, he said.

"Clerk Peters did not lose a close race, she lost this primary contest by 88,000 votes, almost 15%, statewide," Crane said. "The recount she asked for showed she lost, just as our post-election audits already held in every county and certified by volunteer citizen canvass boards found. Clerk Peters’ attempt to concoct a reason for this recount is window dressing for the larger effort to undermine confidence in our elections."

Peters was required to submit $255,912.33 for the recount, which she paid a week ago. She raised more than $503,000 in a seven-day period. According to 9News, those contributions largely followed Peters' appearances on Steve Bannon's War Room broadcast.

Peters and several El Paso County candidates who lost elections for county and statewide office have filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court, seeking to have the recount halted and to order Secretary of State Jena Griswold to conduct it instead. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleged the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner." They also demanded that the recount be conducted manually

Court records show a hearing is not scheduled until October.