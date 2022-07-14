Tina Peters, the embattled Clerk and Recorder for Mesa County, has filed a motion in Mesa County Court to quash the arrest warrant issued for her Thursday morning.
Attorney Harvey Steinberg of Denver filed the motion on Peters' behalf just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
In the motion, Steinberg said Peters is not a flight risk and, prior to the current case, had no criminal history. He also noted the charges filed against her in March were low-level felony offenses and misdemeanors.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein sought to have Peters' $25,000 bond revoked after she traveled to Las Vegas earlier this week. Rubinstein said that violated a July 11 order that she obtain permission before traveling out of state.
Peters, while running for Secretary of State, was allowed to travel without court permission, but Rubinstein pointed out in a July 11 motion that she lost that election and should be treated like any other defendant, who must seek permission for out-of-state travel.
Steinberg pointed out that Peters notified him and several others via email she would travel to Las Vegas. But Steinberg admitted in his filing he missed that notification and, as a result, did not provide that information to the court. Steinberg also said he was not in the office when the prohibition on travel was entered and "did not see it until later."
Peters left for Las Vegas, unaware that Steinberg had not filed her itinerary with the court, the filing said.
Steinberg also cited state law in the filing, claiming courts "cannot revoke a defendant’s bond unless she knowingly violates bond conditions."
There appears to be a contradiction between Steinberg's motion and Rubinstein's request to have her bond revoked: Steinberg said Peters was not aware of the judge's July 11 statement that travel would not be authorized, while Rubinstein said in his July 13 motion she was aware because she was "at the Mesa County Detention Facility with co-defendant Sandra Brown on July 11, 2022 at 5:00pm, nearly 5 hours after the court restricted any out of state travel."
Steinberg's motion also seeks an immediate hearing via WebEx to resolve the matter.
Peters is believed to still be in Las Vegas.
