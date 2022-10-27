Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release.
Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person.
That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24 hours, and represents about 9.5% of the state's total 3,796,000 active voters.
Unaffiliated voters continue to lead the counts, with 130,176 ballots sent in; Democrats are second with 119,450 ballots and Republicans third with 107,321 ballots.
The rest are scattered among voters registered with the American Constitution Party, Approval Voting, Colorado Center Party, Green, Libertarian, and Unity Party.
Jefferson County voters continue to lead the way, with more than 46,000 ballots submitted. Rounding out the top five: El Paso, Arapahoe, Denver and Larimer counties.
Male voters are slightly outpacing female voters, by just over 3,000, through Thursday. The largest group of voters by age are those 65 through 74 years old, followed by those in the 55 to 64 age group.
Republican voters lead in the category of in-person voting, with 555, and Jefferson County has had the most in-person voters so far, at 223. Republican voters in Jefferson County have cast 88 in-person votes, compared to 46 in-person votes from Democrats and 87 from unaffiliated voters.
Ballots were mailed to registered Colorado voters last week. Early voting officially kicked off on Monday with the opening of 411 drop boxes and 121 voting service centers throughout the state. The number of voting service centers will expand to about 350 on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Drop box and voting center locations, along with hours of operations, are available at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Ballots should be mailed no later than Oct. 31 to ensure they reach county election offices. After that, ballots should be returned to a ballot drop box.
To check the status of your ballot, once returned, register at BallotTrax which will send you an email, text or voice message showing your ballot has been received by your county clerk.
Coloradans can also register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Voters still in line at 7 p.m. that day will be allowed to cast a ballot.
On Friday, RTD will offer free rides in its service area to allow voters to drop off ballots at ballot boxes or vote in-person. That service will also be free on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.