Democrats dominated last night's election, while well-funded ballot measures failed. Here are takeaways from Tuesday's results:
Colorado's hue is very blue
After watching last night's results roll in, columnist Eric Sondermann concluded that Colorado is now "way past sky blue. We’re a … sapphire or something like that." Sondermann noted that Republicans believed 2022 was their year to wrestle away crucial positions from Democrats, putting forth a “ticket of grownups." In the end, he said, that didn't matter.
Big money doesn't equal victory
Coloradans rejected all three ballot measures that seek to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol, despite the "yes" campaigns overwhelming funding advantage. Matt Mosely, who speaks for the opposition campaign, called it a "true David vs Goliath story," noting that the "yes" campaigns spent a combined $32 million against the "no" campaign's $680,000. The tally on Proposition 125, which seeks to allow grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine, remains close, but it has been trending in the opposition's favor since late last night.
Coloradans support lower taxes but embrace tax hike to fund priorities
The proposal to reduce Colorado's the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40% overwhelmingly passed. A commanding victory, the measure, so far, received nearly 1.2 million votes — nearly double the "no" votes. But even as they favor lower taxes, Denver voters overwhelmingly approved a new property-owner tax that will inject $32 million into the city's library system. So far, Question 21 is passing with 65% of the vote, according to the early and unofficial results.
