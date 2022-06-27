Question: Is it too late to mail my ballot?
Answer: Yes - it is too late to mail your ballot. County clerks must get your ballot by 7 p.m. on June 28 in order to count.
Question: I still have my early ballot. What should I do?
Answer: Coloradans who still have not voted may return their early ballot at a drop box or vote in person at a voter service and polling center.
Question: Where do I return my ballot?
Answer: Voters can check where to vote in person or drop off their mail ballot by clicking here. If the address does not yield a result, voters should contact their county clerk's office for assistance.
Question: I received a Republican and a Democratic ballot. What should I do?
Answer: Voters who are registered with a major party received their party's primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters received two sets – one for the Republican Party and another for the Democratic Party. They should only return one set. Returning both sets will invalidate both ballots and neither will count.
Question: I lost my ballot. What are my options?
Answer: If a voter lost or damaged the ballot, it's too late to ask for a replacement. Voters should vote in person.
Question: Do I need an ID to vote in person?
Answer: Yes - those who vote in person must present an identification. A Colorado's driver's license, Colorado ID or U.S. passport is acceptable. You can find the full list of acceptable documents here. Those who are eligible can obtain a Colorado ID at no cost. You should contact the Colorado Department of Revenue.
Question: Does the address on my ID have to match my voter registration?
Answer: No. If an ID shows an address, it must be in Colorado, but it doesn't have to match your voter file.
Question: If I vote in person on June 28 and it's already past 7 p.m., will I still be allowed to vote?
Answer: Yes - if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote – regardless of how long it takes for your turn to vote.
