In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House.
The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House.
Hooton serves as the vice chair of the House Energy & Environment Committee and the joint Capital Development Committee, and also sits on the House Transportation & Local Government Committee. Hooton intends to finish out her term.
In a news release, Hooton cited her desire to spend more time with her family as the reason.
"My husband Jim retired three years ago, and I want to spend more time with him and my adult children and pursue personal interests," she said. "The role of a legislator is incredibly rewarding but also all-consuming. I feel satisfied with what I’ve accomplished as a legislator and am ready to pass the torch."
"It's important to recognize when the time is right for you and to exit the stage," Hooton, who recently turned 65, told Colorado Politics Monday.
She believes at least four or five people will apply for the November ballot.
First out of the gate is Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, who announced via Twitter on Sunday he would seek the nomination.
Friends, I'm excited to announce that I'm going to run for the state legislature seat HD10 since @EdieHooton has withdrawn from the race. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the big issues facing our state. More info coming soon!— Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) August 1, 2022
Boulder City Council and former Mayor Pro Tem* Junie Joseph has also filed candidacy paperwork with the Secretary of State's office for the seat.
Hooton also said Lynn Guissinger, who represents Boulder on the Regional Transportation District board, will seek the seat. Guissinger told Colorado Politics Monday she has not formally announced her intention to run for the HD 10 seat as she is already on the ballot for another term for RTD board. She said she is working out those details with the Secretary of State's office.
The district is the second safest Democratic seat in the state, with a 74.2% Democratic lean, according to the Colorado Redistricting Commission's election analysis.
Republican William Deoreo is running for the seat in November.
Hooton said most of her future plans are personal but added she will take a look at state boards and commissions for possible opportunities.
She also cited the uphill climb face she faced, even within her own caucus, for the consumer protection bills she favors.
"For me, it was a real challenge getting Democrats on board with mobile home protections, with legal framework for predatory towing. Those were big hurdles for me," she said.
With a narrow margin in both chambers predicted for the next legislative session, "I don't see myself running the bold bills of the last six years," she said.
Hooton has championed boosting the rights of mobile home owners in her six legislative sessions. She carried legislation to improve resiliency of the electrical grid, and pushed for other green energy initiatives, as well as on conditions for which medical marijuana can be prescribed. She worked on the towing bill adopted in the 2022 session.
She also cited the workload, noting that even during the interim she works 30 to 40 hours.
Hooton ran unopposed for her first election in 2016 and won with 80% of the vote or higher in her next two races.
High-profile Democrats, such as Gov. Jared Polis and Senate President Steve Fenberg, come from her district, which will make for an interesting contest to see who replaces her on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Boulder has a tremendous amount of talent, Hooton told Colorado Politics. She said she "didn't plan it this way," but that candidates who have been talking to her about running in 2024 are now pivoting pretty quickly to 2022.
Editor's note: correction of Joseph's title, although the Boulder City Council website lists both her and another member both as Mayor Pro tem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.