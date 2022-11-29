Another state lawmaker is entering the race for Denver mayor, with state Rep. Alex Valdez telling Colorado Politics he is submitting his candidacy paperwork on Tuesday.

Valdez, D-Denver, is joining a crowded field of candidates hoping to succeed term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock next year. Twenty other people have filed paperwork to run for mayor, according to the city website, including director of Emerge Colorado Lisa Calderón, longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.

Most notably, Valdez will be facing off against two fellow Democratic state lawmakers in Rep. Leslie Herod and Sen. Chris Hansen, who have both announced their candidacies.

“Denver needs an experienced executive who has a big vision for the city,” Valdez said. “The next mayor must be able to bring progressives and moderates together to solve challenges. As an executive and someone who has been elected three times to leadership positions by my peers at the Capitol, I believe I can provide the leadership we need to restore our pride and belief in our amazing city.”

Valdez has served in the Colorado House of Representatives since 2019. He was most recently reelected in November for his third of four possible terms. Valdez received nearly 83% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Outside of the legislature, Valdez is a lifelong Denver resident and founded the EcoMark Solar company. During the last legislative session, Valdez chaired the Energy and Environment Committee and vice-chaired the Capital Development Committee, in addition to serving on the State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Valdez also co-chairs the Colorado Latino Caucus and a member of the LGBTQ Caucus, which he formerly chaired.

If Valdez were to be elected as mayor next year, a vacancy committee would select a replacement to fill his seat representing House District 5, including 11 whole neighborhoods and four portions of neighborhoods in central Denver.

Denver's municipal election is on April 4.