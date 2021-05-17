FILE - Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, speaks at the University of New England in Portland, Maine on Jan. 22, 2020. Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written nearly 20 years ago under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books; “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion," in 2022.