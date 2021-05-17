Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose mantra has been “Keep Up the Fight” since the 2020 election, is taking that fight on the road with a newly announced national tour stopping at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Tickets for the onstage conversation with Abrams will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 23, at paramountdenver.com.
Most know Abrams for her 2018 run for Georgia governor, when she fell 50,000 votes short of beating Republican Brian Kemp, and more recently for registering an estimated 800,000 voters through her organization, Fair Fight. That effort helped produce two Democrat senators in Georgia and turned over control of the U.S. Senate. Many have credited Abrams for turning Georgia from reliably Republican into a battleground state that has changed the course and potential scope of the Biden presidency.
But Abrams is also an entrepreneur, and The New York Times bestselling author of “Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change.” She has also proudly penned eight romance novels under the nom de plume Selena Montgomery.
Abrams is committed to fighting voter-suppression efforts in Georgia and elsewhere. She has founded several organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color. She was the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.
Abrams is currently conducting a separate virtual tour in support of her newest novel, a Supreme Court thriller titled “While Justice Sleeps!” Tonight, in fact, she is appearing at an event in Austin, Texas, with actor Sarah Michelle Gellar (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) leading the conversation.
The Denver event, presented by the Paramount Theatre, Tobin Entertainment and Comedy Works Entertainment, is being billed as “A Conversation with Stacey Abrams: An evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.” Abrams will be joined by an as-yet unnamed moderator specific to the Denver tour stop, publicist Melanie Gibson confirmed. Questions will be taken from the audience and selected community members.
Abrams’ tour will begin on Sept. 20 and so far includes 10 additional stops in San Antonio, Detroit, Brooklyn, Nashville and other cities.
Ticket prices are $44.50, $64.50 and $79.50 plus fees. A limited number of $200 VIP tickets will include a meet-and-greet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.