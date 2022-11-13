House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie on Sunday appointed Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Emily Sirota of Denver to the Joint Budget Committee, the panel responsible for shaping Colorado's state budget.
“It’s certainly bittersweet for me to leave the budget committee, but with these two lawmakers stepping up, I know it’s in great hands,” McCluskie, D-Dillon, said in a statement. McCluskie had been the JBC's chair this year.
McCluskie said Bird and Sirota will bring "incredible talent, vision and leadership to the JBC."
"I know they will listen and work closely with each member to advance the diverse interests of every community in every corner of our state," she said.
House Majority Leader-elect Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, echoed the sentiment.
“We have one of the largest and most diverse caucuses in the history of our state, and I know that with these appointments, our wide range of voices and views will be well represented on the JBC and in our budget," Duran said. "Reps. Sirota and Bird will be instrumental in helping us invest in key priorities while increasing funding for schools and critical services. I’m confident both of our new JBC members advance our values and move Colorado forward.”
With the appointments of Bird and Sirota, four of the six members of the panel are now first-time members. Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins and Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, also were named to the committee last week.
Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, will chair the JBC, as leadership of the committee rotates between the two chambers. The sixth member of the JBC is Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, the committee's longest-serving member who joined when he served in the House in 2013.
The JBC will begin its work on the 2023-24 budget on Monday. Gov. Jared Polis will present his proposed 2023-24 budget to the panel on Tuesday afternoon.
Bird, D-Westminster, said it's a privilege to join the budget-crafting panel.
“While Colorado leads the nation in job growth, fiscal constraints mean we must be smart about where we direct our resources," she said. "We have an opportunity to address historical inequities that disproportionately impact communities or color, and I’m committed to working with my colleagues to craft an equitable budget that reflects the priorities of our constituents and the diversity of our caucus and prepares our state for the bright future we have ahead.”
Sirota, D-Denver, said she is honored to join the JBC.
“I’ll prioritize investments that uplift the communities historically left behind–often communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by the challenges we must address like climate change, education funding and income inequality," Sirota said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass a budget that addresses the most pressing needs in our state, helps every community thrive and moves Colorado forward.”
Bird, who was first elected in 2018, represents House District 29 in Adams County, which includes much of Westminster. Bird currently serves as chair of the House Finance Committee, and a member of the Business Affairs & Labor Committee and the Pension Commission and Pension Review Subcommittee.
Sirota, who was also first elected in 2018, represents House District 9. She serves as vice-chair of the Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee. She's also a member of the Energy & Environment Committee. Before her election to the Colorado House of Representatives.
JBC members chair the appropriations committees of their respective chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.