State Sen. Kevin Priola announced Monday he will switch party affiliation and become a Democrat, throwing a major monkey-wrench into his former party's ambitions of taking control of the state Senate. Priola's announcement prompted one rating service to change its forecast for the state Senate from leans D to likely D.
The announcement from Priola, the freshly minted Henderson Democrat, is likely to come with little surprise. He's been a major backer of Democratic-led proposals for the past several years. Priola is in his final term as a state senator, and will be term-limited in 2024.
Priola did not return a request for comment.
In his announcement letter, Priola pointed to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, calling it the "last straw." He had hoped the event would cause the party to distance itself from former President Trump, but that never happened, he wrote.
"To my dismay, brave and honorable Republicans like Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger have fought to defend the constitution and the rule of law only to be met with ridicule and threats," Priola said in the letter. "I cannot continue to be part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continues to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen."
He also cited concerns around climate change.
Priola said while there are issues that he disagrees with Democrats on, "there is too much at stake" for Republican to be in charge.
Priola was first elected to represent House District 56 for the 2009 legislative session. He was elected to his first term in the Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Priola's House and Senate districts lean Democrat, but he has charted a moderate course during his time in the General Assembly, one that has at times frustrated fellow members of the Republican caucus.
He's often been the only Republican voting in favor of major legislation tied to the Democratic agenda, as well as sponsoring some of those bills.
Those included legislative efforts arising from the actions of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a controversial state recycling program, bills on reducing greenhouse gases, renewable energy, electric vehicles and use of plastics in fast-food meals and a school immunization bill in 2020.
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, told Colorado Politics his caucus is excited to welcome Priola. He acknowledged that Priola's decision makes the challenge of holding the state Senate, with Democrats holding a 21-14 majority, just a little easier. "I felt confident we would retain the majority but having Sen. Priola join our caucus makes that even more likely," he said.
Fenberg acknowledged that there are Democratic issues that Priola disagrees with. In 2022, that included the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which Priola voted against, along with all the legislature's Republican members.
"It's important not to have a litmus test," Fenberg said. "You don't have to agree with the Democratic agenda to be a Democrat in every way."
But he also said the agenda will not change and that it will still be a pro-choice caucus. Fenberg indicated he's had "constructive dialogue" Priola on the issues they differ on.
In a statement, Fenberg added that Priola "chose his constituents and Colorado’s future over partisan politics."
"Senator Priola has made it clear that the people of Colorado deserve leaders who will boldly take action against the most serious threats facing our country today. Instead of bowing to the pressure of corporate, special interests and right-wing conspiracies, we must continue to take aggressive action to protect the democracy of our nation and combat the climate crisis facing our planet," he said.
Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown in a statement of her own slammed Priola, who she said had "selfishly chosen to make himself the story at the expense of Coloradans he was elected to fight for."
“Kevin Priola finally made the move to the party he’s consistently voted with. After lying to his constituents and routinely voting for tax increases that hurt the everyday working families of his district, he’s now admitted his true affiliation: a pro tax-increase Democrat," she said.
"Priola will regret this decision when he is in the minority come January 2023."
Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, said in a statement Monday “we should not be surprised by Senator Priola's announcement today that he is now a Democrat.
"For the last several sessions he voted with the Democrats and championed their legislative causes. This event will not change the trajectory of this election cycle, nor the outcome of this year's fight for the state senate," Cooke said in the statement. "As for Senator Priola, his new district will likely not be happy with this announcement and may explore their options for new representation.”
State Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, called Priola a "self-serving coward.
"This is the biggest act of self-interest political BS that the state has seen," Larson told Colorado Politics. "He should be ashamed of himself and if he had an ounce of dignity, he would resign."
Larson added that if the Republican Party had gone for "crazy town" by choosing state Rep. Ron Hanks over Joe O'Dea or Tina Peters over Pam Anderson, Priola's letter would make sense.
"Anyone in our party carrying the insurrectionist banner was roundly defeated. We're going for balance. This is more about Priola having his feelings hurt," he said.
Priola's decision now requires the GOP to win four seats in the fall election to take control of the Senate, instead of three. The GOP is heavily favored in one of those seats when redistricting moved Sen. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen, from a safe Democrat seat to a safe Republican seat. Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, is vying for that seat in the fall election.
State Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, who is handling strategy for the Senate GOP for November, said they recently doubled down on the five competitive seats they hope to capture.
"This really doesn't change anything," he told Colorado Politics.
Republicans must hold also onto two seats that are considered competitive in 2022: Senate District 11, currently represented by Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs; and Senate District 15, represented by Sen. Kevin Woodward, R-Loveland. Redistricting shifted SD15 from a safe Republican seat to one with even chances for either party while in SD 11, the Republican advantage according to the redistricting commission is 2.4%. Voter registration shows Democrats with a slight edge but unaffiliated voters will decide the contest.
Democrats will need to hold onto Senate District 8, which includes Democratic strongholds like Eagle and Summit counties but which also now include Republican-dominant counties in northwest Colorado as well as a Republican voter registration advantage. Senate District 27, in Centennial, shows a slight Democratic voter registration advantage with a 4.7% Democratic lean, based on redistricting info. The other competitive seat they hope to gain is in Senate District 24, which includes the northern suburb of Northglenn.
Redistricting data is based on the election results in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The last two favored Democrats, while former President Trump had an impact on state voter turnout.
Senate District 20 in Lakewood has also shifted to the right when it brought in the more conservative northern Jefferson County. Senate District 3 in Pueblo also is on the GOP target list.
The last member of the General Assembly to change parties while in office was Sen. Cheri Jahn, who was elected as a Democrat to represent the Wheat Ridge-based Senate District 20. She changed to unaffiliated in December, 2017, one year before she was term-limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.