An initial review by the Secretary of State's elections division determined that a campaign contribution from lobbyist Michael Fields to Attorney General Republican candidate John Kellner may have violated state campaign finance laws.
However, the initial review also gave Kellner an opportunity to "cure," or fix the violation, which Kellner has already done by returning the $500 contribution.
Fields, a registered lobbyist for Advance Colorado Action, gave three contributions during the legislative session to three Republican statewide candidates. Two of those contributions may have violated campaign finance laws.
State law bars professional or volunteer lobbyists from giving contributions to statewide candidates during the legislative session. That prohibition applies to candidates or incumbents for governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general, as well as to state House or Senate candidates.
Emily Curosh of the the elections division wrote that the division made an initial determination that the complainant, the Democratic-leaning advocacy group, ProgressNow Colorado, had identified one or more potential violations of Colorado campaign finance law. Under Colorado law, professional lobbyists are prohibited from making contributions to a candidate for attorney general when the General Assembly is in regular session, Curosh wrote.
But under state law that was changed several years ago, candidates have the opportunity to fix the violation before a penalty is assessed. Kellner has 10 days to respond. As noted earlier, he he has already returned the contribution.
"If I was aware of it, I obviously wouldn’t have done it," Fields, who has been a lobbyist for various Republican-affiliated groups since at least 2019, earlier told Colorado Politics.
The $500 contribution to Kellner occurred on Jan. 27. Kellner, who is currently the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, is poised to become the Republican party's nominee for Attorney General in the fall general election.
Fields also contributed $200 on April 9 to Logan County Commissioner Byron Pelton, the Republican nominee for Senate District 1. Pelton, when notified of the contribution by Colorado Politics, said he would return it immediately.
Kellner was not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.