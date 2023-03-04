Election deniers who were unable to succeed at the polls last year have targeted the one political post that depends entirely on the most hard-core of Republican voters — state party chair. The focus is now on Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan and elsewhere. State party leaders are usually selected by only dedicated GOP activists and the chairs have the power to influence both the mechanics of their state elections and the party’s 2024 presidential nominating contest. But this push by election deniers isn't taking hold everywhere. For example, in Georgia, the Republican governor has marginalized the state party and created a parallel structure to raise money and bring out voters.