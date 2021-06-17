Have opinions on what the state's political maps should look like after they get reconfigured this year?
Colorado’s redistricting commissions will be touring the state in July and August, looking for your input on the congressional and legislative maps they’re redrawing.
Starting on July 9, the commissions will hold public meetings where anyone is welcome to tell the commission how they think the map should be shaped.
Both the legislative and congressional redistricting commissions will have preliminary draft map plans by the time the statewide tour begins, which will give the commissioners and the public a starting point to consider when they provide input.
The last public hearing will be Aug. 28. By then the commissions expect to have the crucial decennial census data that they will have to use to make adjustment to the preliminary map plans and create final maps.
The decennial census data was months delayed this year because of the global coronavirus pandemic. The commissions are using estimate and survey data to draw the preliminary maps, with the understanding that the more precise decennial census data will require adjustments.
The data, combined with the public input the commissions receive over the coming months, will lead each commission to draw the final map and submit them to the Colorado Supreme Court for final review and sign-off by November.
The state constitution has specific requirements for holding public hearings in all areas of the state. Here’s the schedule released today:
July 9: Lamar
July 10: Burlington and Sterling
July 13: Arvada
July 14: Denver
July 17: Fort Collins
July 20: Lakewood
July 21: Sheridan
July 23: Steamboat Springs
July 24: Craig
July 27: Denver
July 28: Aurora
July 30: Montrose and Grand Junction
July 31: Carbondale and Breckenridge
Aug. 3: Centennial
Aug. 4: Golden
Aug. 6: Alamosa and Trinidad
Aug. 7: Ignacio
Aug. 10: Longmont
Aug. 11: Boulder
Aug. 14: Greeley
Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch
Aug. 20: Woodland Park and Pueblo
Aug. 21: Cañon City and Buena Vista
Aug. 24: Commerce City
Aug. 25: Brighton
Aug. 28: Colorado Springs
