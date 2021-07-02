This article has been updated with the times and locations of public meetings.
Have opinions on what the state's political maps should look like after they get reconfigured this year?
Colorado’s redistricting commissions will be touring the state in July and August, looking for your input on the congressional and legislative maps they’re redrawing.
Starting on July 9, the commissions will hold public meetings where anyone is welcome to tell the commission how they think the map should be shaped.
Both the legislative and congressional redistricting commissions will have preliminary draft map plans by the time the statewide tour begins, which will give the commissioners and the public a starting point to consider when they provide input.
The last public hearing will be Aug. 28. By then the commissions expect to have the crucial decennial census data that they will have to use to make adjustment to the preliminary map plans and create final maps.
The decennial census data was months delayed this year because of the global coronavirus pandemic. The commissions are using estimate and survey data to draw the preliminary maps, with the understanding that the more precise decennial census data will require adjustments.
The data, combined with the public input the commissions receive over the coming months, will lead each commission to draw the final map and submit them to the Colorado Supreme Court for final review and sign-off by November.
The state constitution has specific requirements for holding public hearings in all areas of the state. Here’s the schedule, which will be updated with exact locations as the commission releases them:
- 7 p.m., July 9: Lamar Community College Wellness Center, 2401 S. Main St., Lamar 81052
- 11 a.m., July 10: Burlington High School Auditorium, 380 Mike Lounge Dr., Burlington 80807
- 7 p.m., July 10: Northeastern Junior College, Hays Student Center Ballroom, 100 College Ave., Sterling 80751
- 7 p.m., July 13: Red Rocks Community College, IPE Room (Room No. 8400), 10280 W 55th Ave., Arvada 80002
- 7 p.m., July 14: Colorado State Capitol House Committee Room 0112, 200 East Colfax Ave., Denver 80203
- July 17: Fort Collins (Time and location TBD)
- 7 p.m., July 20: Lakewood Cultural Center Community Room, 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood 80226
- 7 p.m., July 21: Malley Recreation Center, Grand Ballroom, 3380 S. Lincoln St., Englewood 80113
- 7 p.m. July 23: Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs 80487
- 11 a.m. July 24: Colorado Northwestern Community College Library, 2801 W. 9th St., Craig 81625
- July 27: Denver (Time and location TBD)
- 7 p.m., July 28: Community College of Aurora - Rotunda, 16000 E CentreTech Parkway, Aurora 80011
- 11 a.m., July 30: Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Room, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose 81403
- 7 p.m. July 30: Colorado Mesa University, Meyer Ballroom, 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction 81501
- 11 a.m July 31: Third Street Center, Community Room, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale 81623
- 7 p.m., July 31: Community and Senior Center, 0083 Nancy's Place, CR 1014, Frisco 80443
- Aug. 3: Centennial (Time and location TBD)
- 7 p.m., Aug. 4: Golden High School Auditorium, 701 24th St. Golden 80401
- Aug. 6: Alamosa and Trinidad (Times and location TBD)
- Aug. 7: Ignacio (Time and location TBD)
- Aug. 10: Longmont (Time and location TBD)
- Aug. 11: Boulder (Time and location TBD)
- 12 p.m., Aug. 14: University of Northern Colorado, University Center - Grand Ballroom, 2101 10th Ave., Greeley 80639
- Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch (Time and location TBD)
- 11 a.m., Aug. 20: Ute Pass Culture Center Main Room, 210 E. Midland, Woodland Park 80863
- Aug. 20: Pueblo (Time and location TBD)
- Aug. 21: Cañon City (Time and location TBD)
- 7 p.m., Aug. 21: Buena Vista High School - Gymnasium, 559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista 81211
- 7 p.m., Aug. 24: Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, Colorado, Yampa and Gunnison rooms, 6060 E. Parkway Dr., Commerce City 80022
- Aug. 25: Brighton (Time and location TBD)
- Aug. 28: Colorado Springs (Time and location TBD)
Members of the public are asked to sign up to testify in advance and can do so by visiting https://redistricting.colorado.gov/content/meeting-comment/
