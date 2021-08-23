Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commissions will this week be touring the Front Range to hold public hearings on preliminary maps released earlier this summer.

The commissions responsible for drawing the preliminary lines for the state’s eight congressional, 65 state House and 35 state Senate districts are scheduled to hear feedback in Commerce City on Tuesday, Brighton on Wednesday and Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The meetings are open to the public but the commission is asking those seeking to testify to register in advance. Requests for sign language interpretation, Spanish translation or other accommodations can also be made by emailing colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us.