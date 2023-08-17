A study released this week says taxpayers, and renters in particular, will lose thousands of dollars in TABOR refunds over the next decade if voters approve Proposition HH in November.

The study this week from the Common Sense Institute comes on the heels of a poll from Magellan Strategies that said the more voters know about the property tax measure, the less the like it.

The study was conducted by CSI Vice President Chris Brown and former Republican Rep. Lang Sias, who ran for lieutenant governor on the GOP ticket in 2018 and for state treasurer in 2022.

It found any property tax reduction would be outweighed by long-term state tax increases. Should Prop HH pass, the increase in property taxes will be slightly less, but taxpayers will lose $5,119 in TABOR refunds over the next 10 years.

Renters will be the biggest losers, the study said.

They won't see any benefit from TABOR refunds that would be redirected to property owners and intended to slow the increase in property taxes. If Prop HH is approved by voters, property taxes will still go up, and that increase is likely to be passed along to renters, doubling the negative impact of the measure on renters.

Proposition HH was forwarded to the ballot during the 2023 session by Democratic lawmakers at the General Assembly and as part of Senate Bill 303.

The ballot question will ask voters this November for permission to raise what's called the Referendum C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10-year period. That would generate about $167 million per year. That total would be funneled to local governments to hold them "harmless" from reductions in property tax revenue, as well as boost funding for K-12 education.

A companion measure, contained in House Bill 1311, will provide a one-time only equalized TABOR refund to taxpayers, should Proposition HH pass, giving each single filer $873, or $1,746 for joint filers.

If passed by voters, Proposition HH would make a temporary assessment rate reduction for residential property classes and reduce valuations — and the property taxes tied to those valuations — for owner-occupied, senior and multi-family housing by $50,000 in 2023, and by $40,000 from 2024 to 2032.

If voters rejected the measure, the TABOR refund in 2024 would be based on the state's current six-tier refund mechanism, which is decided by income levels.

Taxpayers will pay more over the next 10 years if Prop HH passes, the study said. It does not "provide certainty or help to regulate the fluctuations in property taxes. A median priced home under current law would see a 42% tax increase from 2022 to 2023, and under Prop HH that same median average home still sees a large tax increase of 31%."

The CSI study estimated 80% of the money retained under Prop HH would go to schools, rather than to backfill property tax losses anticipated by local governments.

A survey of county assessors show that property taxes have increased by about 40% for homeowners in the last two years.

Three issue committees have been formed to oppose Prop HH but have yet to report any contributions or expenditures. An issue committee in favor of Prop HH, Property Tax Relief Now, has raised more than $360,000, mostly from wealthy Democrats or organizations aligned with Democratic causes.